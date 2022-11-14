Home / Car Bike / Ola Electric to open 100 experience centres in next 45 days, says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric to open 100 experience centres in next 45 days, says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Sharing the news on Twitter, Aggarwal put out a poll and asked customers whether they wanted these experience centres to be fancy and large or simple and functional but in the right location.

Ola Electric is currently involved in the manufacture and sale of electric two-wheelers.
Ola Electric's chief executive officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Sunday that the company will be opening 100 experience centres (showrooms) across India in the next 45 days.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Aggarwal put out a poll and asked customers whether they wanted these experience centres to be fancy and large or simple and functional but in the right location.

As of Monday afternoon, 65.8% of the voters wanted simple and functional centres and the remaining 34.2% chose fancy and large experience showrooms.

Last week, Bhavish Aggarwal said that Ola Electric would deliver its products to customers across India on the same day or within 2-3 days.

Ola Electric is currently involved in the manufacture and sale of electric two-wheelers. It currently sells three e-scooters- the S1 Air, the S1 and S1 Pro. The company is set to launch its first electric car in 2024 which will be keyless and handless.

Earlier in November, Bhavish Aggarwal shared Ola Electric's cumulative production for 2023 and 2024. He said that the company will touch 10 lakh units by November 2023 and 1 crore units by November 2024.

