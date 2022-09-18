Home / Car Bike / Ola Electric to open Experience Centres across India; 20 already operational

Ola Electric to open Experience Centres across India; 20 already operational

Updated on Sep 18, 2022 01:51 PM IST

Ola Electric is currently involved in the manufacturing of scooters with two models- S1 and S1 Pro. The S1 has an introductory price of ₹99,999 while interested customers can buy the S1 Pro at a starting price of ₹1,39,999.

ByHT News Desk | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Ola Electric will open its Experience Centres (Showrooms) across India with 20 such centres already opened. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Ola's chief executive officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal said that the Experience Centres will enable even more people to experience the company's products.

“Opening up experience centres across the country. 20 already, more than 200 by March! Customers loving the convenience of online purchases and test rides - thousands a day and growing. Experience centres will enable even more people to experience our products!” Aggarwal tweeted.

Ola Electric is currently involved in the manufacturing of scooters with two models- S1 and S1 Pro. The S1 has an introductory price of 99,999 while interested customers can buy the S1 Pro at a starting price of 1,39,999.

In August, the company announced it would launch its first electric car in 2024.

According to reports, Ola Electric has claimed that in four seconds, the car can accelerate from 0 kilometres per hour (kmph) to 100 kmph. And on a single charge, the car will have a range of up to 500 kms.

“Our car is going to be one of the fastest cars in India,” Bhavish Aggarwal said on August 15, adding the car will be keyless and handless.

"It will be the sportiest car ever built in India, with an all-glass roof, it will have Move OS and assisted driving capabilities as good as any other car in the world," he added.

