Ola Electric to launch its 1st electric car in 2024; CEO reveals features

Ola Electric will launch its first electric car in 2024 with the chief executive officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal saying this is the most ambitious car project ever undertaken in India.

Aggarwal unveiled the first look of the upcoming electric car at the Mission Electric 2022 event on Monday. The company has touted the Ola Electric Car to be the ‘sportiest ever’ car in the country.

According to reports, the company has claimed that in four seconds, the car can accelerate from 0 kilometres per hour (kmph) to 100 kmph. And on a single charge, the car will have a range of up to 500 kms.

Addressing Monday's event, Bhavish Aggarwal said the car will be keyless and handless.

“Our car is going to be one of the fastest cars in India,” Aggarwal said, Mint reported.

"It will be the sportiest car ever built in India, with an all-glass roof, it will have Move OS and assisted driving capabilities as good as any other car in the world," he added.

Ola Electric is currently involved in the manufacture of electric two-wheelers. The company has two electric scooter models- Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro.

Ola S1 starts at an introductory price of ₹99,999 while people can buy the S1 Pro at a starting price of ₹1,39,999.

In the last seven months, the company sold more than 70,000 electric two-wheelers, and is in the process of setting up 100 hyper charging electric stations in major cities of the country, Bhavish Aggarwal also said on Monday.