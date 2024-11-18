Ola Roadster deliveries to start from January 2025: Top things you need to know

Ola Electric entered the Indian electric motorcycle market with its debutante e-bike range, Roadster. The company recently revealed that the Ola Roadster will soon enter into production. The Roadster series was launched during the company’s Sankalp 2024 event and the deliveries will begin from January 2025 onwards for the base Roadster X and the mid spec Roadster models. The Ola Roadster comes in three variants: Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro.

Ola Roadster: Key highlights

The Ola Roadster comes in three variants: Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro. Out of the lot, the Roadster is the middle-priced variant and comes in three battery capacities including a 3.5 kWh variant, a 4.5 kWh variant and a 6 kWh variant. The 3.5 kWh model starts at ₹1,04,999 (ex-showroom), the 4.5kWh costs ₹1,19,000 (ex-showroom) and the 6 kWh variant comes at ₹1,39,999 (ex-showroom).

The Roadster gets three riding modes including - Eco, Normal and Hyper. It boasts a claimed top speed of 126 kmph and a 0-40 kmph time of 2.2 seconds. The mid spec variant is claimed to have an IDC certified range of 248 km with its 6 kWh battery pack. However, it remains to be seen how far it can go in actual riding conditions.

The Ola Electric will feature a host of features as well such as diamond-cut alloy wheels, an LED projector headlamp, a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display, auto hill-hold assistance, Krutrim voice assistance, parking assist, group navigation, DIY modes with re-gen and throttle sensitivity adjustments.

Additionally, the Roadster will also get cruise control, tow, theft and tamper protection, cornering ABS, front and rear disc brakes, monoshock suspension, an IP67 rated battery and brake-by-wire technology.

Future Ola Electric products

Besides the electric motorcycle range, Ola Electric further plans to expand with electric two wheeler range with multiple new products. Underpinning these products will be the company’s Gen 3 platform. While currently Ola Electric retails its S1 range of electric scooters, the company is planning to bring out the S2 and the S3 e-scooter model ranges. Meanwhile, the S1 range will receive a new addition, the S2 lineup will get three variants – S2 City, S2 Tourer, and S2 Sports. The S3 lineup is reserved for an adventurer and a tourer variant.