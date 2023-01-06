On these Maruti Suzuki cars, save up to 65,000. Details here

In December last year, several manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, announced they will hike prices of their vehicles in 2023. The New Year is here, and some companies have revealed new prices of their cars. Maruti Suzuki, however, is yet to reveal new rates of its cars.

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the home-grown automaker has announced discount of up to ₹65,000 on three of its vehicles – Ciaz, Ignis and Baleno. The offer is available on both 2022 and 2023 models, as per Live Hindustan, and is till January 16.

Ciaz: On model year (MY) 2022, customers can save up to ₹65,000. This includes ₹35,000 as cash discount, ₹25,000 in exchange bonus and ₹5,000 as corporate discount.

On MY23, on the other hand, customers get ₹25,000 in exchange bonus and ₹5,000 corporate discount, and thus save up to ₹30,000.

Ignis: On MY22, you get up to ₹50,000 off, and ₹35,000 off on MY23. In former, you save ₹30,000 in cash, ₹15,000 as exchange bonus and ₹5,000.

In latter, you get ₹15,000 each as cash discount and exchange bonus, and ₹5,000 in corporate discount.

Baleno: You save ₹15,000 only as cash discount, and only on MY22.

