On these Maruti Suzuki cars, save up to 65,000. Details here

Published on Jan 06, 2023 10:30 PM IST

The offer is available on the Ciaz, Ignis and Baleno models of the home-grown manufacturer.

Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi. (Used only for representation)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In December last year, several manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, announced they will hike prices of their vehicles in 2023. The New Year is here, and some companies have revealed new prices of their cars. Maruti Suzuki, however, is yet to reveal new rates of its cars.

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the home-grown automaker has announced discount of up to 65,000 on three of its vehicles – Ciaz, Ignis and Baleno. The offer is available on both 2022 and 2023 models, as per Live Hindustan, and is till January 16.

Ciaz: On model year (MY) 2022, customers can save up to 65,000. This includes 35,000 as cash discount, 25,000 in exchange bonus and 5,000 as corporate discount.

On MY23, on the other hand, customers get 25,000 in exchange bonus and 5,000 corporate discount, and thus save up to 30,000.

Ignis: On MY22, you get up to 50,000 off, and 35,000 off on MY23. In former, you save 30,000 in cash, 15,000 as exchange bonus and 5,000.

In latter, you get 15,000 each as cash discount and exchange bonus, and 5,000 in corporate discount.

Baleno: You save 15,000 only as cash discount, and only on MY22.

HT News Desk

