India is among the countries that see an alarmingly high number of road accidents and related fatalities every year. According to data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in 2025, road accidents in India surged significantly by 5.3% to 513,563, claiming the lives of 183,382 people. This means every hour, 21 people across India died due to road crashes and every day, 502 people died in the country due to road accidents. Now, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has stated that over-speeding caused 82,124 road accidents in India in 2025, accounting for around 16% of all road crashes in the country last year.

Matter Aera EMI starting at just ₹2,600/ Month Check Eligibility In 2025, road accidents in India surged significantly by 5.3% to 513,563, claiming the lives of 183,382 people

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In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said driving on the wrong side and lane indiscipline caused 4,089 accidents, followed by jumping red lights and the use of mobile phones while driving. Jumping red lights caused 276 accidents, while using mobile phones while driving resulted in 136 mishaps. On average, 59 road accidents occurred in India every hour in 2025. The minister also said that police departments in states and Union Territories (UTs) reported a total of 285,770 road accidents across the country during the first six months of 2026.

Road accidents & related fatalities in India Year Road accident Related fatalities 2025 513,563 183,382 2024 487,707 177,175 2023 480,583 172,890

Among the states, Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of road accidents at 71,387, whereas Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of accident-related fatalities at 27,550 in 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} In India, a majority of the road accidents involve two-wheelers, while various reasons can be blamed for the mishaps. These include overspeeding, wrong-side and wrong-lane driving or riding, signal jumping, riding without a helmet, and driving without a seatbelt, etc. In some cases, poor condition of roads and pedestrians crossing roads at wrong places also cause accidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In India, a majority of the road accidents involve two-wheelers, while various reasons can be blamed for the mishaps. These include overspeeding, wrong-side and wrong-lane driving or riding, signal jumping, riding without a helmet, and driving without a seatbelt, etc. In some cases, poor condition of roads and pedestrians crossing roads at wrong places also cause accidents. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2023, according to a document released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), a total of 480,583 road accidents were reported across the states and Union Territories (UT) of India, resulting in 172,890 fatalities and 462,825 injuries. This marked a significant increase compared to 2022. In 2024 as well, according to MoRTH data, there was a marginal year-on-year (YoY) increase in road accidents over the previous year. In 2024, a total of 487,707 road accidents were registered across India, which claimed 177,175 lives and caused injuries to 471,441 persons. Now, in 2025, the number of road accidents has further increased from 2024.

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