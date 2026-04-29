Own a Nissan Magnite? Key genuine accessories you can buy

Nissan Magnite has remained the sole flag bearer of the Japanese car manufacturer in the Indian market for quite a long time. Despite intense competition in its segment, the sub-compact SUV has been known for holding its ground, offering an aggressive value-for-money proposition to consumers. A facelift introduced in 2025 further refined the SUV with updated aesthetics and enhanced interior materials.

Personalised Offers on Nissan Magnite Check Offers Nissan offers a wide range of accessories for the Magnite, which give the SUV a distinct visual appeal and enhanced functionality.

Powertrain options for this Nissan SUV include a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox, an AMT, and a CVT unit. The AMT is available with the naturally aspirated motor, while the turbocharged unit gets the option of the CVT.

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The Nissan Magnite packs a wide range of advanced technology-aided features, adding enhanced value, which include a 360-degree surround view camera, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, etc. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill Start Assist. The Magnite previously earned a four-star Global NCAP safety rating.

If you have been owning a Nissan Magnite and planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list of the genuine kits available from Nissan.

Nissan Magnite: Key genuine accessories to buy

Nissan Magnite: Key genuine accessories to buy Exterior Price Interior Price Accessory pack Price Splash guard ₹ 829 Dual layer mat ₹ 6,452 Smart tech pack ₹ 31,999 Under body light ₹ 4,499 Carpet mat ₹ 1,593 Next-gen tech pack ₹ 23,999 Rear bumper cladding ₹ 1,571 PVC mat ₹ 1,290 Alloy wheel pack ₹ 34,108 Front bumper guard ₹ 1,414 3D mat ₹ 3,041 Dash cam pack ₹ 5,499 Cover bumper (Tow hook) ₹ 86 Luggage mat ₹ 921 Remote lock pack ₹ 5,530 Tail gate entry guard ₹ 1,566 Airbag seat cover ₹ 8,296 Visia Bold pack ₹ 11,523 Tailgate cum taillamp garnish ₹ 1,658 Wireless charger ₹ 5,999 Wheel cover pack ₹ 3,687 Door visor ₹ 2,304 JBL speaker set ₹ 9,999 Chrome door moulding kit ₹ 2,765 Body cover ₹ 1,699 - ₹ 3,370 Puddle lamp ₹ 5,299 DTRL kit ₹ 10,499 Body graphics ₹ 1,799 LED ambient light ₹ 8,999 Essential pack ₹ 2,580 Side step ₹ 8,573 Steering wheel cover ₹ 552 - ₹ 579 Premium pack ₹ 10,140 Side step bracket ₹ 3,963 Speaker unit ₹ 849 Style pack ₹ 5,223 Door edge protector ₹ 368 Audio system ₹ 24,999 - ₹ 29,499 Sunshade ₹ 1,499 - ₹ 3,370 LED scuff plate ₹ 3,594 Rear parcel tray ₹ 2,741 View All

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{{^usCountry}} Nissan offers a wide range of accessories for the Magnite, which are purpose-built to enhance the visual appeal and add an extra layer of protection to the SUV. Also, some accessories are meant to enhance the comfort and convenience level inside the cabin, while some are meant to increase the functionality quotient of the SUV. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nissan offers a wide range of accessories for the Magnite, which are purpose-built to enhance the visual appeal and add an extra layer of protection to the SUV. Also, some accessories are meant to enhance the comfort and convenience level inside the cabin, while some are meant to increase the functionality quotient of the SUV. {{/usCountry}}

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