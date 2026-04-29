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Own a Nissan Magnite? Key genuine accessories you can buy

If you own a Nissan Magnite and planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 06:33 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Nissan Magnite has remained the sole flag bearer of the Japanese car manufacturer in the Indian market for quite a long time. Despite intense competition in its segment, the sub-compact SUV has been known for holding its ground, offering an aggressive value-for-money proposition to consumers. A facelift introduced in 2025 further refined the SUV with updated aesthetics and enhanced interior materials.

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Nissan offers a wide range of accessories for the Magnite, which give the SUV a distinct visual appeal and enhanced functionality.

Powertrain options for this Nissan SUV include a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox, an AMT, and a CVT unit. The AMT is available with the naturally aspirated motor, while the turbocharged unit gets the option of the CVT.

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The Nissan Magnite packs a wide range of advanced technology-aided features, adding enhanced value, which include a 360-degree surround view camera, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, etc. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill Start Assist. The Magnite previously earned a four-star Global NCAP safety rating.

If you have been owning a Nissan Magnite and planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list of the genuine kits available from Nissan.

Nissan Magnite: Key genuine accessories to buy

Nissan Magnite: Key genuine accessories to buy
ExteriorPriceInteriorPriceAccessory packPrice
Splash guard 829Dual layer mat 6,452Smart tech pack 31,999
Under body light 4,499Carpet mat 1,593Next-gen tech pack 23,999
Rear bumper cladding 1,571PVC mat 1,290Alloy wheel pack 34,108
Front bumper guard 1,4143D mat 3,041Dash cam pack 5,499
Cover bumper (Tow hook) 86Luggage mat 921Remote lock pack 5,530
Tail gate entry guard 1,566Airbag seat cover 8,296Visia Bold pack 11,523
Tailgate cum taillamp garnish 1,658Wireless charger 5,999Wheel cover pack 3,687
Door visor 2,304JBL speaker set 9,999Chrome door moulding kit 2,765
Body cover 1,699 - 3,370Puddle lamp 5,299DTRL kit 10,499
Body graphics 1,799LED ambient light 8,999Essential pack 2,580
Side step 8,573Steering wheel cover 552 - 579Premium pack 10,140
Side step bracket 3,963Speaker unit 849Style pack 5,223
Door edge protector 368Audio system 24,999 - 29,499
Sunshade 1,499 - 3,370
LED scuff plate 3,594
Rear parcel tray 2,741
 
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