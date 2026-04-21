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Own an MG Hector SUV? Key genuine accessories you can buy

If you are planning to buy some genuine accessories to accessorise the MG Hector, here is a quick and comprehensive list of the key options.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 10:37 am IST
By Mainak Das

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The MG Hector has been one of the highly popular big SUVs in the Indian market for quite some time. The SUV has remained the bestselling ICE-powered model of the brand since its launch in the country. The MG Hector was the first car of the automaker in India, and since then, it has been fuelling the OEM's growth in the country.

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If you are planning to buy some genuine accessories to accessorise the MG Hector, here is a quick and comprehensive list of the key options.

MG offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Hector that can give the SUV an even more distinct visual appeal, as well as enhance the practicality and convenience quotient inside the cabin. Further, these accessories can enhance the functionality of the SUV as well.

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If you have been owning an MG Hector and planning to kit up the SUV, here is a quick look at the key genuine accessories on offer.

MG Hector: Key genuine accessories you can buy

MG Hector: Key genuine accessories to explore
ExteriorInteriorOthers
  • Mud flaps
  • Chrome grille garnish
  • ORVM chrome protector
  • Chrome taillight garnish
  • Chrome rear window sill garnish
  • Bumper corner protector
  • Fog lamp chrome eye shadow
  • Door protector
  • Chrome door handles
  • Chrome wheel arch
  • Chrome wind deflector
  • Hood scoop
  • Rear sill plate garnish
  • Side scoop
  • Hood branding
  • Body graphics
  • Side-step board
  • Rear seat entertainment unit
  • Car refridgerator
  • 3D mat
  • PVC designer floor mat
  • Carpet floor mat
  • Carpet boot mat
  • Wireless mobile charger
  • Car coat hanger
  • Air purifier
  • Air humidifier
  • Cushion set
  • Hand holder
  • Laptop tray
  • Tablet holder
  • Steering wheel cover
  • Seat cover
  • Trunk organiser
  • Car cover
  • Cross bars
  • Roof box
  • Bicycle roof rack
  • Roof carrier
  • Tyre inflator
  • Air valve caps
  • Jumper start cable
  • Screen guard
  • Sun shades
  • Memory foam
  • Wireless charger
  • 360-degree DVR
  • Emergency car kit

MG offers a wide range of accessories for the MG Hector. These accessories can give the SUV a distinct visual appeal. A host of key accessories are meant to enhance the comfort and convenience level inside the cabin for the occupants. Some accessories are meant to enhance the protection level of the SUV. MG offers several key accessories that can ramp up the functionality of the SUV. These accessories can be purchased online as well as offline from the OEM's dealerships.

 
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