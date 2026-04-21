Own an MG Hector SUV? Key genuine accessories you can buy

The MG Hector has been one of the highly popular big SUVs in the Indian market for quite some time. The SUV has remained the bestselling ICE-powered model of the brand since its launch in the country. The MG Hector was the first car of the automaker in India, and since then, it has been fuelling the OEM's growth in the country.

Personalised Offers on MG Hector Plus Check Offers If you are planning to buy some genuine accessories to accessorise the MG Hector, here is a quick and comprehensive list of the key options.

MG offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Hector that can give the SUV an even more distinct visual appeal, as well as enhance the practicality and convenience quotient inside the cabin. Further, these accessories can enhance the functionality of the SUV as well.

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If you have been owning an MG Hector and planning to kit up the SUV, here is a quick look at the key genuine accessories on offer.

MG Hector: Key genuine accessories you can buy

MG Hector: Key genuine accessories to explore Exterior Interior Others Mud flaps

Chrome grille garnish

ORVM chrome protector

Chrome taillight garnish

Chrome rear window sill garnish

Bumper corner protector

Fog lamp chrome eye shadow

Door protector

Chrome door handles

Chrome wheel arch

Chrome wind deflector

Hood scoop

Rear sill plate garnish

Side scoop

Hood branding

Body graphics

Side-step board Rear seat entertainment unit

Car refridgerator

3D mat

PVC designer floor mat

Carpet floor mat

Carpet boot mat

Wireless mobile charger

Car coat hanger

Air purifier

Air humidifier

Cushion set

Hand holder

Laptop tray

Tablet holder

Steering wheel cover

Seat cover

Trunk organiser Car cover

Cross bars

Roof box

Bicycle roof rack

Roof carrier

Tyre inflator

Air valve caps

Jumper start cable

Screen guard

Sun shades

Memory foam

Wireless charger

360-degree DVR

Emergency car kit

MG offers a wide range of accessories for the MG Hector. These accessories can give the SUV a distinct visual appeal. A host of key accessories are meant to enhance the comfort and convenience level inside the cabin for the occupants. Some accessories are meant to enhance the protection level of the SUV. MG offers several key accessories that can ramp up the functionality of the SUV. These accessories can be purchased online as well as offline from the OEM's dealerships.

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