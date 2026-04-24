...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Planning to buy BSA Scrambler 650? Top 5 facts you should know

The BSA Scrambler 650 has been launched as the second product from BSA in India, joining the lineup with the Gold Star 650.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 09:59 am IST
By Mainak Das

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

Revolt Motors RV400
₹ 1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy 450x
₹ 1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

BSA has launched the much-awaited BSA Scrambler 650 in India. This has been launched as the second model of the brand in India, joining the lineup with the Gold Star 650. The Scrambler 650 comes as a more rugged and versatile sibling of the Gold Star 650. Available at an introductory price range of 324,950 and 340,950 (ex-showroom), the Scrambler 650 is available in three colour options.

Personalised Offers on
BSA Scrambler 650
Check Offers
The BSA Scrambler 650 challenges the Royal Enfield Bear 650.

The newly launched BSA Scrambler 650 challenges the Royal Enfield Bear 650. Powering this motorcycle is a 652 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC, four-valve engine with twin spark plugs. This engine is capable of generating 44.5 bhp peak power and 55 Nm of maximum torque. BSA claims the new Scrambler 650 is designed to suit the needs of urban riding, broken roads and short trail sections without much hassle.

Check similar bikes

Find more bikes

BSA Scrambler 650

₹ 3.25 - 3.41 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Matter Aera

₹ 1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Honda SP 125

₹ 87,878 - 95,465

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

₹ 1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹ 1.38 - 1.7 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

If you are planning to buy the BSA Scrambler 650, here are the key facts that you must know.

BSA Scrambler 650: Price & variants

BSA Scrambler 650: Colours & price
ColourPrice (Introductory & ex-showroom)
Raven Black 324,950
Victor Yellow 332,950
Thunder Grey 340,950

The BSA Scrambler 650 is available in three colour variant choices: Raven Black, Victor Yellow, and Thunder Grey. The Ravel Black is priced at 324,950, while the Victor Yellow variant costs 332,950, and the Thunder Grey is priced at 340,950. All these prices are introductory and ex-showroom.

BSA Scrambler 650: What powers it?

Being true to its retro routes, the BSA Scrambler 650 remains simple. It sports an offset digital instrument cluster, similar to the one used on the Yezdi Scrambler. Safety features include dual-channel ABS, traction control, and a slipper clutch.

BSA Scrambler 650: Design

The BSA Scrambler 650 stays true to the old-school scrambler styling philosophy. It gets a tall stance, upright ergonomics, and purposeful detailing separating it from the Gold Star. Other key design elements include an upswept exhaust canister, wire-spoke wheels, block-pattern tyres, a teardrop fuel tank, and a single-piece seat.

 
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Home / Car and Bike / Planning to buy BSA Scrambler 650? Top 5 facts you should know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.