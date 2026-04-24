Planning to buy BSA Scrambler 650? Top 5 facts you should know

BSA has launched the much-awaited BSA Scrambler 650 in India. This has been launched as the second model of the brand in India, joining the lineup with the Gold Star 650. The Scrambler 650 comes as a more rugged and versatile sibling of the Gold Star 650. Available at an introductory price range of ₹324,950 and ₹340,950 (ex-showroom), the Scrambler 650 is available in three colour options.

Personalised Offers on BSA Scrambler 650 Check Offers The BSA Scrambler 650 challenges the Royal Enfield Bear 650.

The newly launched BSA Scrambler 650 challenges the Royal Enfield Bear 650. Powering this motorcycle is a 652 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC, four-valve engine with twin spark plugs. This engine is capable of generating 44.5 bhp peak power and 55 Nm of maximum torque. BSA claims the new Scrambler 650 is designed to suit the needs of urban riding, broken roads and short trail sections without much hassle.

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If you are planning to buy the BSA Scrambler 650, here are the key facts that you must know.

BSA Scrambler 650: Price & variants

BSA Scrambler 650: Colours & price Colour Price (Introductory & ex-showroom) Raven Black ₹ 324,950 Victor Yellow ₹ 332,950 Thunder Grey ₹ 340,950

The BSA Scrambler 650 is available in three colour variant choices: Raven Black, Victor Yellow, and Thunder Grey. The Ravel Black is priced at ₹324,950, while the Victor Yellow variant costs ₹332,950, and the Thunder Grey is priced at ₹340,950. All these prices are introductory and ex-showroom.

BSA Scrambler 650: What powers it?

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{{^usCountry}} Powering the BSA Scrambler 650 is a 652 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC, four-valve engine with twin spark plugs. Interestingly, it shares the 652 cc engine with the BSA Gold Star 650. Mated to a five-speed gearbox, the engine churns out 44.5 bhp peak power and 55 Nm of maximum torque. The engine delivers its best in the low and middle part of the rev range. BSA says this character is suited to urban riding, broken roads and short trail sections. BSA Scrambler 650: Brake & suspension {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Powering the BSA Scrambler 650 is a 652 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC, four-valve engine with twin spark plugs. Interestingly, it shares the 652 cc engine with the BSA Gold Star 650. Mated to a five-speed gearbox, the engine churns out 44.5 bhp peak power and 55 Nm of maximum torque. The engine delivers its best in the low and middle part of the rev range. BSA says this character is suited to urban riding, broken roads and short trail sections. BSA Scrambler 650: Brake & suspension {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite being based on the Gold Star, the scrambler has received a host of meaningful upgrades to suit its intended purpose. It rides on telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The suspension travel has been increased for better rough-road riding capability. At 208 kg, the Scrambler 650 is heavier than the Gold Star 650. Braking duty is done by a 320 mm front disc and a 255 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. BSA Scrambler 650: Key features {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite being based on the Gold Star, the scrambler has received a host of meaningful upgrades to suit its intended purpose. It rides on telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The suspension travel has been increased for better rough-road riding capability. At 208 kg, the Scrambler 650 is heavier than the Gold Star 650. Braking duty is done by a 320 mm front disc and a 255 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. BSA Scrambler 650: Key features {{/usCountry}}

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Being true to its retro routes, the BSA Scrambler 650 remains simple. It sports an offset digital instrument cluster, similar to the one used on the Yezdi Scrambler. Safety features include dual-channel ABS, traction control, and a slipper clutch.

BSA Scrambler 650: Design

The BSA Scrambler 650 stays true to the old-school scrambler styling philosophy. It gets a tall stance, upright ergonomics, and purposeful detailing separating it from the Gold Star. Other key design elements include an upswept exhaust canister, wire-spoke wheels, block-pattern tyres, a teardrop fuel tank, and a single-piece seat.

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