Planning to buy Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel? Top 5 facts you must know

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Flex Fuel variant of the HF Deluxe in India at ₹72,792 (ex-showroom). The commuter motorcycle's flex fuel variant has been launched at a time when the Indian government is focusing on increasing the ethanol content in petrol to 85% and eventually introduce 100% ethanol. The Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel comes with several technology upgrades to become compatible with E85 fuel, which is a mix of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol, likely to be available across India in the near future, as per the government's strategy.

Personalised Offers on Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Check Offers Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is powered by the same engine as the standard version of the bike, but comes with upgraded technology to be compatible with E85 petrol.

If you are planning to buy the all-new Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top five facts about this motorcycle.

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel: Same engine with future-proof technology

The Hero HF Deluxe continues to be powered by the same 97.2 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is capable of churning out 8.4 bhp peak power and 8.3 Nm of maximum torque. However, the powertrain comes with a revised ECU and upgraded fuel-system components that enable the engine to be compatible with E85 fuel. For reference, the current E20-compliant Hero HF Deluxe generates 7.9 bhp power and 8.05 Nm torque, which means the new variant gets a slight power bump.

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel: New technology comes at a premium

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The Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel comes priced at ₹72,792 (ex-showroom). This makes the Flex Fuel variant ₹13,315 more expensive than the base variant of Hero HF Deluxe and ₹172 pricier than the HF Deluxe Pro.

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel: Sales start from July

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel variant will go on sale in India from July 2026. Initially, it will enter sales in Delhi and Maharashtra. The two-wheeler manufacturer will gradually make it available in the rest of the country later.

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel: No mechanical change

The Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel version remains mechanically unchanged. It is equipped with a telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers for suspension duty. The motorcycle rolls on 18-inch alloy wheels at the front and back, wrapped with tubeless tyres. The braking setup consists of drum units at both ends.

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel: Visual and feature updates

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{{^usCountry}} In order to make the new bike stand out from the other variants in the HF Deluxe lineup, Hero MotoCorp has added a special Black colour scheme with Lime Yellow graphics to the new model. It also comes with a new dual-pod semi-digital instrument cluster, with an analogue speedometer in one pod, and a digital fuel gauge on the other. It also comes with a side-stand cut-off feature as standard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In order to make the new bike stand out from the other variants in the HF Deluxe lineup, Hero MotoCorp has added a special Black colour scheme with Lime Yellow graphics to the new model. It also comes with a new dual-pod semi-digital instrument cluster, with an analogue speedometer in one pod, and a digital fuel gauge on the other. It also comes with a side-stand cut-off feature as standard. {{/usCountry}}

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