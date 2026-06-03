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Planning to buy Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0? Here's your complete EMI guide

Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 was launched in India at ₹86,500 (ex-showroom), with a host of cosmetic updates, new features, and improved fuel efficiency.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 12:54 pm IST
By Mainak Das

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Hero MotoCorp launched the Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 in India just a few days ago, at a price tag of 86,500 (ex-showroom). The updated version of the commuter motorcycle has received a host of cosmetic updates, new features, and improved fuel efficiency. Available in two variant options: Drum and Disc, the top-end trim of the bike is priced at 90,000 (ex-showroom). It is available in five colour options: Glossy Black, Candy Blazing Red, Matt Axis Grey, Matt Nexus Blue, and Matt Chestnut Brown.

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The Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 brings cosmetic revisions, improved safety and mileage, as well as new features

While it received a host of cosmetic updates and new features, the powertrain for the Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 continues to be the same 124.7 cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 10.7 bhp peak power and 10.6 Nm of maximum torque. Hero also claims that the motorcycle comes with an improved fuel efficiency figure of 72 kmpl, thanks to the idle start-stop system.

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Bookings for the Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 are already open across India at the Hero MotoCorp dealerships. If you are planning to buy a commuter motorcycle and wondering about the monthly EMI amount that you may have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to help your buying process.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0, we have considered the top-end trim pricing of the motorcycle, which is 90,000 (ex-showroom) for the disc variant. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months, while the rate of interest considered for the calculation is 8%. The loan amount has been considered as 80,000.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)LoanInterest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 90,000 80,0008%12 months 6,959
24 months 3,618
 
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