Planning to buy Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0? Here's your complete EMI guide

Hero MotoCorp launched the Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 in India just a few days ago, at a price tag of ₹86,500 (ex-showroom). The updated version of the commuter motorcycle has received a host of cosmetic updates, new features, and improved fuel efficiency. Available in two variant options: Drum and Disc, the top-end trim of the bike is priced at ₹90,000 (ex-showroom). It is available in five colour options: Glossy Black, Candy Blazing Red, Matt Axis Grey, Matt Nexus Blue, and Matt Chestnut Brown.

Personalised Offers on Hero Super Splendor XTEC Check Offers The Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 brings cosmetic revisions, improved safety and mileage, as well as new features

While it received a host of cosmetic updates and new features, the powertrain for the Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 continues to be the same 124.7 cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 10.7 bhp peak power and 10.6 Nm of maximum torque. Hero also claims that the motorcycle comes with an improved fuel efficiency figure of 72 kmpl, thanks to the idle start-stop system.

Bookings for the Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 are already open across India at the Hero MotoCorp dealerships. If you are planning to buy a commuter motorcycle and wondering about the monthly EMI amount that you may have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to help your buying process.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0: How much EMI to pay

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To calculate the monthly EMI for the Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0, we have considered the top-end trim pricing of the motorcycle, which is ₹90,000 (ex-showroom) for the disc variant. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months, while the rate of interest considered for the calculation is 8%. The loan amount has been considered as ₹80,000.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 ₹ 90,000 ₹ 80,000 8% 12 months ₹ 6,959 24 months ₹ 3,618

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{{^usCountry}} According to the calculation, the monthly EMI amount for the Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 will be ₹6,959 if you opt for the 12-month repayment tenure, which will be reduced to ₹3,618 in the case of a 24-month repayment tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the calculation, the monthly EMI amount for the Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 will be ₹6,959 if you opt for the 12-month repayment tenure, which will be reduced to ₹3,618 in the case of a 24-month repayment tenure. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, one must remember that the monthly EMI amount will vary depending on multiple factors. These include the amount of loan being taken, the down payment being made, the rate of interest, and the repayment tenure being selected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, one must remember that the monthly EMI amount will vary depending on multiple factors. These include the amount of loan being taken, the down payment being made, the rate of interest, and the repayment tenure being selected. {{/usCountry}}

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