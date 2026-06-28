Planning to buy Honda Activa 125? Here's your complete monthly EMI calculation

Honda is undoubtedly the top brand in the Indian two-wheeler market when it comes to the scooter segment. The Honda Activa range of scooters has been dominating the market for decades. Despite the rising popularity and demand for the premium two-wheelers and motorcycles, the demand for the Honda Activa continues to stay steady. The Honda Activa 125 is one of the popular models in the range, which is available in two variant options: DLX and H-Smart.

Honda Activa 125 EMI starting at just ₹1,300/ Month Check Eligibility Honda Activa 125 is available in two variant options: H-Smart and DLX.

The no-nonsense, highly practical, efficient Honda Activa 125 is priced between ₹90,178 and ₹94,621 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The 125 cc premium family-oriented daily commuter scooter is powered by a refined 123.92 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The scooter churns out 8.30 bhp peak power and 10.5 Nm of maximum torque.

If you have been planning to buy the Honda Activa 125 and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation for the scooter.

Honda Activa 125: How much EMI to pay every month?

To calculate the monthly EMI payable, we have considered the top-end variant of the Hona Activa 125, which is the H-Smart, priced at ₹94,621 (ex-showroom). The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, which in this case is ₹94,621.

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Honda Activa 125: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Honda Activa 125 H-Smart ₹ 94,621 ₹ 94,621 9.5% 24 month ₹ 4,344 36 month ₹ 3,031

According to this calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹4,344. On the other hand, the monthly EMI payable for the 36-month tenure will be ₹3,031.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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