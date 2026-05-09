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Planning to buy Mahindra Bolero Neo? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

Mahindra Bolero Neo is one of the most affordable rear-wheel-drive SUVs in India.

Published on: May 09, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Mainak Das

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The Mahindra Bolero Neo might not be as widely selling as the other models from the brand, including Thar and Scorpio, but the Bolero Neo, which is a premium avatar of the Bolero, is a no-nonsense SUV. The Bolero Neo is also one of the most affordable rear-wheel-drive (RWD) SUVs in India. It comes as a compact SUV offering rugged RWD capabilities.

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The Mahindra Bolero Neo is the more premium avatar of the Bolero SUV.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in five variant choices: N4, N8, N10 (R), N10 OPT, and N11. The SUV is priced between 884,500 and 999,500 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

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If you are planning to buy this SUV and wondering about the monthly EMI amount you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the EMI calculation.

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Monthly EMI calculation

To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the top-end trim of the Bolero Neo, which is the N11, priced at 999,500 (ex-showroom). The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months. The loan amount is considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price.

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Mahindra Bolero Neo N11 999,500 999,5009.5%24 months 45,892 101,897
36 months 32,017 153,110
48 months 25,111 205,808
60 months 20,991 259,982

According to this calculation, the monthly EMI for a 24-month period will be 45,892, which will be 32,017 for a 36-month period. In the case of a 48-month period, the amount will be 25,111, while for a 60-month period, the amount will be reduced to 20,991.

 
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