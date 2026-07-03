Planning to buy Revolt RVX? Top 5 facts you must know before spending your money

Revolt Motors has launched the Revolt RVX, the latest electric motorcycle from the brand in India, at an introductory price of ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which is inclusive of the PM E-Drive incentives. Powered by a new 4 kW mid-drive PMSM motor, paired with a 3.24 kWh portable battery, the Revolt RVX promises up to 160 km range on a single charge, while it can run at a top speed of 90 kmph. The electric motorcycle is capable of sprinting 0.40 kmph in 3.9 seconds.

Revolt RVX electric bike comes promising up to 160 km range on a single charge.

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While carrying the signature design elements of the other Revolt electric motorcycles, the RVX gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. For suspension duty, it gets front USD fork and rear monoshock absorber. The motorcycle comes with multiple riding modes, including Eco, City, Sport, and Boost. Revolt claims the RVX can be charged 0-80% using a standard charger, while a fast charger can top it up from zero to 80% in 80 minutes.

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{{^usCountry}} If you are planning to buy the Revolt RVX, here are the top five facts you must know about it. Revolt RVX: Can be purchased at ₹ 85,000 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are planning to buy the Revolt RVX, here are the top five facts you must know about it. Revolt RVX: Can be purchased at ₹ 85,000 {{/usCountry}}

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The Revolt RVX can be purchased at a price as low as ₹85,000 (ex-showroom), despite it actually being priced at ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom). While the introductory price tag for the EV is ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), under the PM E-Drive program, applying a subsidy brings down the price to ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom). In Delhi, the electric motorcycle can be purchased at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom) by applying subsidies offered by both the PM E-Drive and the Delhi EV Policy. If someone scraps their old ICE motorcycle or scooter or opts for an exchange, the RVX can be purchased at a price of ₹85,000 (ex-showroom) in Delhi.

Revolt RVX: Available for bookings

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Bookings for the Revolt RVX electric motorcycle are already open across India from July 2. Deliveries for the RVX will commence from the end of this month. However, the company has not revealed till when or for how many buyers the introductory pricing will be effective.

Revolt RVX: Three colours on offer

The Revolt RVX is offered in three colour options: Pearl Black, Electric Blue, and Eclipse Red. These colours come paired with white body graphics.

Revolt RVX: Battery and specifications

Powering the Revolt RVX is a 4 kW electric motor that draws energy from a 3.24 kWh portable NMC battery pack. The Revolt RVX comes with a claimed IDC-certified range of 160 km on a single charge. However, the real-world range would be somewhere around 100 km on a full charge. Revolt claims the motorcycle is capable of running at 90 kmph top speed, which can be achieved through the Boost mode. The boost mode is one of the four different riding modes available for the EV. The battery claims to be charged from 0-80% in 80 minutes using a fast charger, while a standard charger claims to take 3.30 hours to top up the battery to 80% from zero.

Revolt RVX: Hardware and features

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The Revolt RVX comes equipped with a USD front fork and a rear monoshock absorber for suspension duty. For braking duty, the motorcycle gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. Speaking of features, the Revolt RVX gets a 3.5-inch IP67-rated PMVA display with Bluetooth connectivity, telematics, over-the-air (OTA) software updates, geo-fencing, hill hold assist, reverse mode, walk assist, an immobiliser, vehicle locator, and call and message notifications. It also gets full LED lighting package.