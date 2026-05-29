Planning to buy Royal Enfield Bullet 650? Key genuine accessories to explore
If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 and wondering about the genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.
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Royal Enfield took the wraps off the Bullet 650 at EICMA last year, and now, the motorcycle giant has launched the most-awaited product. With the addition of the iconic Bullet moniker to its 650 cc portfolio in India, the company just took a leap in its premium product ambition. Available in two colour options - Cannon Black and Battleship Blue, the newly launched Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is priced at ₹3.65 lakh. It costs ₹14,000 less than the top-spec Classic 650 Twin Chrome.
Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is the same 648 cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine that works onboard the Classic 650 twin. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, this engine produces 47 bhp peak power and 52 Nm of maximum torque. For suspension duties, it gets a Showa telescopic fork with 120 mm of travel at the front and twin shock absorbers offering 90 mm of travel at the rear. Both wheels get discs for braking duty.
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The motorcycle comes with the iconic Bullet silhouette. If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 and are wondering about giving it a distinctive look with some genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive guide.
Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Key genuine accessories to buy
|Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Key genuine accessories
|Category
|Accessories
|Price
|Protection
|Oil cooler guard
|₹1,950 - ₹1,980
|Oil filler cap
|₹1,070
|Compact engine guard
|₹4,400
|Airfly Evo engine guard
|₹5,450
|Sump guard
|₹3,400
|Water resistant bike cover
|₹1,130
|Control
|Bar end finishers
|₹1,120
|Tappered mirrors
|₹4,650
|Deluxe pillion footpegs
|₹2,610
|Deluxe rider footpegs
|₹3,200
|Round mirrors
|₹4,500
|Bar end mirror mounts
|₹670
|Tappered bar end mirrors
|₹4,650
|Round bar end mirrors
|₹4,500
|Luggage
|Soft pannier rails
|₹3,450
|Soft panniers
|₹12,700
|Top box waterproof inner bag
|₹2,630
|Electricals
|Fog lights
|₹6,900
Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Bullet 650. These accessories can be purchased online from the motorcycle manufacturer's dedicated website or from the authorised dealerships as well. These accessories can be categorised in four primary segments: protection, control, luggage and electricals. The pricing for these accessories ranges between ₹670 and ₹12,700.{{/usCountry}}
Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Bullet 650. These accessories can be purchased online from the motorcycle manufacturer's dedicated website or from the authorised dealerships as well. These accessories can be categorised in four primary segments: protection, control, luggage and electricals. The pricing for these accessories ranges between ₹670 and ₹12,700.{{/usCountry}}