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Planning to buy Royal Enfield Bullet 650? Key genuine accessories to explore

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 and wondering about the genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Updated on: May 29, 2026 11:20 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Royal Enfield took the wraps off the Bullet 650 at EICMA last year, and now, the motorcycle giant has launched the most-awaited product. With the addition of the iconic Bullet moniker to its 650 cc portfolio in India, the company just took a leap in its premium product ambition. Available in two colour options - Cannon Black and Battleship Blue, the newly launched Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is priced at 3.65 lakh. It costs 14,000 less than the top-spec Classic 650 Twin Chrome.

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Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is the same 648 cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine that works onboard the Classic 650 twin.

Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is the same 648 cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine that works onboard the Classic 650 twin. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, this engine produces 47 bhp peak power and 52 Nm of maximum torque. For suspension duties, it gets a Showa telescopic fork with 120 mm of travel at the front and twin shock absorbers offering 90 mm of travel at the rear. Both wheels get discs for braking duty.

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The motorcycle comes with the iconic Bullet silhouette. If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 and are wondering about giving it a distinctive look with some genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive guide.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Key genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Key genuine accessories
CategoryAccessoriesPrice
ProtectionOil cooler guard 1,950 - 1,980
Oil filler cap 1,070
Compact engine guard 4,400
Airfly Evo engine guard 5,450
Sump guard 3,400
Water resistant bike cover 1,130
ControlBar end finishers 1,120
Tappered mirrors 4,650
Deluxe pillion footpegs 2,610
Deluxe rider footpegs 3,200
Round mirrors 4,500
Bar end mirror mounts 670
Tappered bar end mirrors 4,650
Round bar end mirrors 4,500
LuggageSoft pannier rails 3,450
Soft panniers 12,700
Top box waterproof inner bag 2,630
ElectricalsFog lights 6,900
 
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