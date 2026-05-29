Planning to buy Royal Enfield Bullet 650? Key genuine accessories to explore

Royal Enfield took the wraps off the Bullet 650 at EICMA last year, and now, the motorcycle giant has launched the most-awaited product. With the addition of the iconic Bullet moniker to its 650 cc portfolio in India, the company just took a leap in its premium product ambition. Available in two colour options - Cannon Black and Battleship Blue, the newly launched Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is priced at ₹3.65 lakh. It costs ₹14,000 less than the top-spec Classic 650 Twin Chrome.

Personalised Offers on Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Check Offers Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is the same 648 cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine that works onboard the Classic 650 twin.

Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is the same 648 cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine that works onboard the Classic 650 twin. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, this engine produces 47 bhp peak power and 52 Nm of maximum torque. For suspension duties, it gets a Showa telescopic fork with 120 mm of travel at the front and twin shock absorbers offering 90 mm of travel at the rear. Both wheels get discs for braking duty.

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The motorcycle comes with the iconic Bullet silhouette. If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 and are wondering about giving it a distinctive look with some genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive guide.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Key genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Key genuine accessories Category Accessories Price Protection Oil cooler guard ₹ 1,950 - ₹ 1,980 Oil filler cap ₹ 1,070 Compact engine guard ₹ 4,400 Airfly Evo engine guard ₹ 5,450 Sump guard ₹ 3,400 Water resistant bike cover ₹ 1,130 Control Bar end finishers ₹ 1,120 Tappered mirrors ₹ 4,650 Deluxe pillion footpegs ₹ 2,610 Deluxe rider footpegs ₹ 3,200 Round mirrors ₹ 4,500 Bar end mirror mounts ₹ 670 Tappered bar end mirrors ₹ 4,650 Round bar end mirrors ₹ 4,500 Luggage Soft pannier rails ₹ 3,450 Soft panniers ₹ 12,700 Top box waterproof inner bag ₹ 2,630 Electricals Fog lights ₹ 6,900 View All

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{{^usCountry}} Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Bullet 650. These accessories can be purchased online from the motorcycle manufacturer's dedicated website or from the authorised dealerships as well. These accessories can be categorised in four primary segments: protection, control, luggage and electricals. The pricing for these accessories ranges between ₹670 and ₹12,700. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Bullet 650. These accessories can be purchased online from the motorcycle manufacturer's dedicated website or from the authorised dealerships as well. These accessories can be categorised in four primary segments: protection, control, luggage and electricals. The pricing for these accessories ranges between ₹670 and ₹12,700. {{/usCountry}}

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