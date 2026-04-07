Planning to buy Suzuki Burgman Street? Here’s your complete EMI calculation

The 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street has received changes across design, features and frame. It has become sleeker and more premium-looking, while retaining the maxi-style silhouette. Also, it gets an updated LED taillight, a dark smoked windscreen, and an upswept muffler. On the feature front, it gets a 4.2-inch connected TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation, a keyless system allowing remote control to open the seat, steering lock and fuel lid access. It also gets a USB charging port, dual utility hooks, and the Suzuki Easy Start System.

Suzuki has officially pulled the covers off the second-generation iteration of its luxury maxi-scooter, the Suzuki Burgman Street . It has always been one of the most stylish models in the Indian 125 cc scooter segment. The latest update has further ramped up the appeal. The update came eight years after the Suzuki Burgman Street first arrived in India. However, the update might be disappointing for many, considering it received just a minor refresh rather than a true generational update, which is not very impressive considering the Burgman Street is a premium alternative to conventional 125 cc scooters.

Powering the Suzuki Burgman Street scooter is a 124 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.3 bhp power and 10.2 Nm torque. The CVT has been revised to improve acceleration in the 30-60 kmph range. The all-new Suzuki Burgman Street will be available across dealerships in India starting April 8, 2026. Available in two variant options: ide Connect TFT and Ride Connect, the scooter is priced between ₹101,944 and ₹113,220 (ex-showroom).

If you have been planning to buy the Suzuki Burgman Street, here is a quick explainer of the monthly EMI calculation.