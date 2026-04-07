Planning to buy Suzuki Burgman Street? Here’s your complete EMI calculation
If you have been planning to buy the Suzuki Burgman Street, here is a quick explainer of the monthly EMI calculation.
Suzuki has officially pulled the covers off the second-generation iteration of its luxury maxi-scooter, the Suzuki Burgman Street. It has always been one of the most stylish models in the Indian 125 cc scooter segment. The latest update has further ramped up the appeal. The update came eight years after the Suzuki Burgman Street first arrived in India. However, the update might be disappointing for many, considering it received just a minor refresh rather than a true generational update, which is not very impressive considering the Burgman Street is a premium alternative to conventional 125 cc scooters.
The 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street has received changes across design, features and frame. It has become sleeker and more premium-looking, while retaining the maxi-style silhouette. Also, it gets an updated LED taillight, a dark smoked windscreen, and an upswept muffler. On the feature front, it gets a 4.2-inch connected TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation, a keyless system allowing remote control to open the seat, steering lock and fuel lid access. It also gets a USB charging port, dual utility hooks, and the Suzuki Easy Start System.
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Powering the Suzuki Burgman Street scooter is a 124 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.3 bhp power and 10.2 Nm torque. The CVT has been revised to improve acceleration in the 30-60 kmph range. The all-new Suzuki Burgman Street will be available across dealerships in India starting April 8, 2026. Available in two variant options: ide Connect TFT and Ride Connect, the scooter is priced between ₹101,944 and ₹113,220 (ex-showroom).
If you have been planning to buy the Suzuki Burgman Street, here is a quick explainer of the monthly EMI calculation.
Suzuki Burgman Street: How much EMI to pay per month?
To calculate the monthly EMI for the Suzuki Burgman Street, we have considered the top trim of the scooter, which is priced at ₹113,220 (ex-showroom). The rate of interest has been considered at 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months and 36 months. The loan amount has been considered as the 100% of ex-showroom price.
|Suzuki Burgman Street: Monthly EMI calculation
|Model & variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Loan (100% ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest
|Suzuki Burgman Street Ride Connect TFT Edition
|₹113,220
|₹113,220
|9.5%
|12 months
|₹5,910
|₹9,928
|24 months
|₹5,198
|₹11,543
|36 months
|₹3,627
|₹17,344
According to this calculation, the scooter commands a monthly EMI of ₹5,910 for a 12-month repayment tenure, which is reduced to ₹5,198 for a 24-month tenure. For a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount stands at ₹3,627.