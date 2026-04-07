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    Planning to buy Suzuki Burgman Street? Here’s your complete EMI calculation

    If you have been planning to buy the Suzuki Burgman Street, here is a quick explainer of the monthly EMI calculation.

    Updated on: Apr 07, 2026 10:19 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Suzuki has officially pulled the covers off the second-generation iteration of its luxury maxi-scooter, the Suzuki Burgman Street. It has always been one of the most stylish models in the Indian 125 cc scooter segment. The latest update has further ramped up the appeal. The update came eight years after the Suzuki Burgman Street first arrived in India. However, the update might be disappointing for many, considering it received just a minor refresh rather than a true generational update, which is not very impressive considering the Burgman Street is a premium alternative to conventional 125 cc scooters.

    Suzuki Burgman Street has just received its second-generation iteration in India, which has further ramped up the appeal of the luxury maxi scooter.
    Suzuki Burgman Street has just received its second-generation iteration in India, which has further ramped up the appeal of the luxury maxi scooter.

    The 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street has received changes across design, features and frame. It has become sleeker and more premium-looking, while retaining the maxi-style silhouette. Also, it gets an updated LED taillight, a dark smoked windscreen, and an upswept muffler. On the feature front, it gets a 4.2-inch connected TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation, a keyless system allowing remote control to open the seat, steering lock and fuel lid access. It also gets a USB charging port, dual utility hooks, and the Suzuki Easy Start System.

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    Powering the Suzuki Burgman Street scooter is a 124 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.3 bhp power and 10.2 Nm torque. The CVT has been revised to improve acceleration in the 30-60 kmph range. The all-new Suzuki Burgman Street will be available across dealerships in India starting April 8, 2026. Available in two variant options: ide Connect TFT and Ride Connect, the scooter is priced between 101,944 and 113,220 (ex-showroom).

    If you have been planning to buy the Suzuki Burgman Street, here is a quick explainer of the monthly EMI calculation.

    Suzuki Burgman Street: How much EMI to pay per month?

    To calculate the monthly EMI for the Suzuki Burgman Street, we have considered the top trim of the scooter, which is priced at 113,220 (ex-showroom). The rate of interest has been considered at 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months and 36 months. The loan amount has been considered as the 100% of ex-showroom price.

    Suzuki Burgman Street: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
    Suzuki Burgman Street Ride Connect TFT Edition 113,220 113,2209.5%12 months 5,910 9,928
    24 months 5,198 11,543
    36 months 3,627 17,344

    According to this calculation, the scooter commands a monthly EMI of 5,910 for a 12-month repayment tenure, which is reduced to 5,198 for a 24-month tenure. For a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount stands at 3,627.

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    Home/Car Bike/Planning To Buy Suzuki Burgman Street? Here’s Your Complete EMI Calculation
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