Planning to buy Tesla Model Y L Premium? Your complete monthly EMI calculated

Tesla India has recently launched the new Tesla Model Y L Premium, which comes as a long-wheelbase version of the Model Y electric crossover. It comes with a six-seat configuration and captain seats for the middle row. The new EV is offered with a dual-motor and all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. Launched at ₹61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tesla Model Y L Premium is available for booking online and at the dealerships. Deliveries of the car are expected to commence soon.

Personalised Offers on Tesla Model Y Check Offers Tesla Model Y L Premium has been launched in India as a long-wheelbase version of the EV with a six-seat configuration and dual motor AWD setup.

The highlight of this new version of Model Y is its extended wheelbase of 3,040 mm, which allows for a six-seat configuration in a 2+2+2 layout. As compared to the standard versions of Model Y, the LWB variant offers improved rear seat space and overall cabin comfort. In a nutshell, it is more practical for family-oriented buyers.

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Speaking of specifications, the Tesla Model Y L Premium comes equipped with an 88 kWh battery pack with a dual motor setup. The electric car has a claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time of five seconds. It is capable of running a range of up to 681 km on a single charge.

If you have been planning to buy the Tesla Model Y L Premium and are wondering about the monthly EMI payable, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Tesla Model Y L Premium: How much EMI to pay every month?

To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the electric car, which in this case is ₹61.99 lakh. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while the repayment tenures are 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.

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Tesla Model Y L Premium: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan amount (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Tesla Model Y L Premium ₹ 61.99 lakh ₹ 61.99 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 198,572 ₹ 949,601 48 months ₹ 155,738 ₹ 12,76,440 60 months ₹ 130,191 ₹ 16,12,432

{{^usCountry}} According to the calculation, if you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be ₹198,572, which will be reduced to ₹130,191 if you opt for a 60-month repayment tenure. However, one thing must be remembered that the monthly EMI amount can vary depending on multiple factors, which include down payment, amount of loan taken, rate of interest, etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the calculation, if you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be ₹198,572, which will be reduced to ₹130,191 if you opt for a 60-month repayment tenure. However, one thing must be remembered that the monthly EMI amount can vary depending on multiple factors, which include down payment, amount of loan taken, rate of interest, etc. {{/usCountry}}

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