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Planning to buy Tesla Model Y L Premium? Your complete monthly EMI calculated

Tesla Model Y L Premium has been launched in India as a long-wheelbase version of the EV with a six-seat configuration and dual motor AWD setup.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Tesla India has recently launched the new Tesla Model Y L Premium, which comes as a long-wheelbase version of the Model Y electric crossover. It comes with a six-seat configuration and captain seats for the middle row. The new EV is offered with a dual-motor and all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. Launched at 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tesla Model Y L Premium is available for booking online and at the dealerships. Deliveries of the car are expected to commence soon.

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Tesla Model Y L Premium has been launched in India as a long-wheelbase version of the EV with a six-seat configuration and dual motor AWD setup.

The highlight of this new version of Model Y is its extended wheelbase of 3,040 mm, which allows for a six-seat configuration in a 2+2+2 layout. As compared to the standard versions of Model Y, the LWB variant offers improved rear seat space and overall cabin comfort. In a nutshell, it is more practical for family-oriented buyers.

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Speaking of specifications, the Tesla Model Y L Premium comes equipped with an 88 kWh battery pack with a dual motor setup. The electric car has a claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time of five seconds. It is capable of running a range of up to 681 km on a single charge.

If you have been planning to buy the Tesla Model Y L Premium and are wondering about the monthly EMI payable, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Tesla Model Y L Premium: How much EMI to pay every month?

To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the electric car, which in this case is 61.99 lakh. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while the repayment tenures are 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.

Tesla Model Y L Premium: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan amount (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Tesla Model Y L Premium 61.99 lakh 61.99 lakh9.5%36 months 198,572 949,601
48 months 155,738 12,76,440
60 months 130,191 16,12,432
 
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