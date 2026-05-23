Planning to buy the 2026 Honda City facelift? Here's your complete EMI guide

Honda Cars India has launched the 2026 Honda City facelift, one of the most-awaited and most hyped car launches of this year. Launched at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new iteration of the Honda City comes with a significantly updated design and a host of revised features. However, despite incorporating the cosmetic updates and feature upgrades, the popular midsize sedan's facelifted iteration has retained the tried and tested 1.5-litre petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains.

Personalised Offers on Honda Elevate Check Offers The 2026 Honda City facelift was launched in India with prices starting from ₹ 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Despite the shrinking sales numbers in the sedan segment at large, the Honda City has remained a consistent performer. The sedan is known for its premium appeal through the suave design, plethora of upmarket features and capable powertrains. With this facelift, Honda is expecting to see a sales boost for the sedan.

2026 Honda City facelift: Variant-wise price list Variant Price (ex-showroom) SV MT ₹ 11,99,900 V MT ₹ 13,29,900 V CVT ₹ 14,29,900 ZX MT ₹ 15,25,900 ZX+ MT ₹ 16,14,900 ZX CVT ₹ 16,25,900 ZX+ CVT ₹ 17,14,900 ZX+ e:HEV (Strong Hybrid) CVT ₹ 20,99,900 View All

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If you are planning to buy the 2026 Honda City facelift and wondering about the possible EMI you may have to pay every month, here is a quick explainer for you.

2026 Honda City facelift: How much monthly EMI to pay?

The 2026 Honda City facelift is available at a price range of ₹11,99,900- ₹20,99,900 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the top-end variant of the sedan, which is the ZX+ e:HEV, which is priced at ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest is considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered for the calculation are 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.

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2026 Hona City facelift: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Honda City ZX+ e:HEV ₹ 20,99,900 ₹ 20,99,900 9.5% 36 months ₹ 67,266 ₹ 321,676 48 months ₹ 52,756 ₹ 432,392 60 months ₹ 44,102 ₹ 546,209

{{^usCountry}} According to the calculation for owning the top-end trim of the 2026 Honda City facelift, you have to shell out ₹67,266 if you opt for 36-months repaymenr tenure. If the repayment tenure is 48-months, the monthly EMI will be ₹52,756, while for the 60-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹44,102. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the calculation for owning the top-end trim of the 2026 Honda City facelift, you have to shell out ₹67,266 if you opt for 36-months repaymenr tenure. If the repayment tenure is 48-months, the monthly EMI will be ₹52,756, while for the 60-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹44,102. {{/usCountry}}

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