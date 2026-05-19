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Planning to buy the Ather Rizta? 5 things to know before spending your money

Ather Rizta is the family-centric scooter from Ather Energy, which has been playing an instrumental role in the brand's journey.

Published on: May 19, 2026 02:39 pm IST
By Mainak Das

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The Ather Rizta, launched in India in April 2024, is a family-focused electric scooter designed for comfort and practicality. Available at a starting price of 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ather Rizta has been playing an instrumental role in the brand's journey to become a key mainstream electric vehicle manufacturer in the rapidly growing Indian electric two-wheeler market. Within a short span after its launch, the Ather Rizta became a major successful product. It has surpassed the three lakh unit sales milestone in just over two years, commanding 76% of Ather's sales in the country.

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Ather Rizta is the family-centric scooter from Ather Energy, which has been playing an instrumental role in the brand's journey to become a key mainstream electric vehicle manufacturer in India.

Available in three variants, Rizta S, Rizta Z 2.9 kWh, and Rizta Z 3.7 kWh, the electric scooter promises up to 159 km range on a single charge. The Rizta has been known for its practical design, upmarket features, and reliable performance. In a nutshell, Ather Rizta is known for being a value-driven product.

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If you are planning to buy the Ather Rizta, here are the top five things you must know before spending your money on it.

Ather Rizta: Two battery, three variant options

Ather Rizta is available in two battery pack options across three variants. There is a 2.9 kWh battery pack available on the Rizta S and Rizta Z. This battery pack claims to offer 123 km of IDC range, but in the real world, the range should be around 80-105 km, depending on riding modes and behaviour. There is a bigger battery pack, a 3.7 kWh unit, available with the Rizta Z in the top-end of the lineup, which promises up to 159 km IDC range, translating to a real-world range of around 100-125 km on a single charge.

Ather Rizta: Game-changing Pro Pack

One of the key USPs of the Ather Rizta is its battery warranty. Ather offers peace of mind with excellent battery warranties for the Rizta buyers. The standard warranty in the Indian electric two-wheeler market is generally three years or 30,000 km, whichever comes first. However, with the Pro Pack on offer, Ather Rizta buyers can avail an extended warranty of five years or 60,000 km, whichever comes first. Ather also provides an optional extended warranty for up to eight years or 80,000 km, whichever comes first. This certainly enhances the value of the EV.

Ather Rizta: Practicality in focus

Unlike its sporty sibling, the Ather 450X, the Rizta prioritises practicality and family-centric riding requirements. It is designed with a focus on space. The Rizta sports a 900 mm long flat seat, a low 780 mm seat height, and a wide flat footboard, which is perfect for taller riders or carrying groceries. Other noteworthy features include an impressive 56-litre total storage capacity comprising a 34-litre under-seat storage and a 22-litre front accessory frunk.

 
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