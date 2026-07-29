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Planning to buy the new Toyota Hilux? Here's your complete EMI guide

If you are planning to buy the Toyota Hilux and wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Updated on: Jul 29, 2026, 11:09:12 IST
By Mainak Das
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Toyota Hilux has just received its latest generational avatar in India. The ninth-generation Toyota Hilux is available in three variant options in India, priced between 31.99 lakh and 36.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Hilux has received a significant design and feature update, while the powertrain remains unchanged. However, now the Hilux is available only in the automatic transmission option.

The new Toyota Hilux has received a significant design and feature update, while the powertrain remains unchanged. (REUTERS)
Mahindra Veero
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The new Toyota Hilux has received a significant design and feature update, while the powertrain remains unchanged. (REUTERS)

The iconic Toyota lifestyle pickup truck's updates have made it more premium and appealing to consumers than the previous generation. It comes as a niche product meant for those customers who seek more than just a conventional premium SUV. The Hilux can perform off-roading tasks without a second thought with its extreme go-anywhere capabilities and highly powerful powertrain. On the other hand, Toyota has given it a thoughtful and practical makeover to keep it ready for daily duties.

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To calculate the monthly EMI for the new-generation Toyota Hilux, we have considered all three variants of the pickup truck, which are the 4x4 GX AT, 4x4 GX AT, and 4x4 VX AT, priced at 31.99 lakh, 33.69 lakh and 36.69 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5% and the repayment tenure has been considered as 60 months.

Toyota Hilux: Monthly EMI calculation
Mode & variantLoan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Toyota Hilux 4x4 GX AT 31.99 lakh9.5%60 months 67,185
Toyota Hilux 4x4 GX AT 33.69 lakh 70,755
Toyota Hilux 4x4 VX AT 36.69 lakh 77,056

According to the calculation, the base variant of the Hilux will command a monthly EMI of 67,185, while the mid trim will command a monthly EMI of 70,755. On the other hand, to own the top-end trim, you have to pay a monthly EMI of 77,056.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

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