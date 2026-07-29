Planning to buy the new Toyota Hilux? Here's your complete EMI guide

Toyota Hilux has just received its latest generational avatar in India. The ninth-generation Toyota Hilux is available in three variant options in India, priced between ₹31.99 lakh and ₹36.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Hilux has received a significant design and feature update, while the powertrain remains unchanged. However, now the Hilux is available only in the automatic transmission option.

Mahindra Veero EMI starting at just ₹10,500/ Month Check Eligibility The new Toyota Hilux has received a significant design and feature update, while the powertrain remains unchanged. (REUTERS)

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The iconic Toyota lifestyle pickup truck's updates have made it more premium and appealing to consumers than the previous generation. It comes as a niche product meant for those customers who seek more than just a conventional premium SUV. The Hilux can perform off-roading tasks without a second thought with its extreme go-anywhere capabilities and highly powerful powertrain. On the other hand, Toyota has given it a thoughtful and practical makeover to keep it ready for daily duties.

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{{^usCountry}} If you are planning to buy the Toyota Hilux and wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to aid the buying decision. Toyota Hilux: How much monthly EMI to pay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are planning to buy the Toyota Hilux and wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to aid the buying decision. Toyota Hilux: How much monthly EMI to pay {{/usCountry}}

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To calculate the monthly EMI for the new-generation Toyota Hilux, we have considered all three variants of the pickup truck, which are the 4x4 GX AT, 4x4 GX AT, and 4x4 VX AT, priced at ₹31.99 lakh, ₹33.69 lakh and ₹36.69 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5% and the repayment tenure has been considered as 60 months.

Toyota Hilux: Monthly EMI calculation Mode & variant Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Toyota Hilux 4x4 GX AT ₹ 31.99 lakh 9.5% 60 months ₹ 67,185 Toyota Hilux 4x4 GX AT ₹ 33.69 lakh ₹ 70,755 Toyota Hilux 4x4 VX AT ₹ 36.69 lakh ₹ 77,056

According to the calculation, the base variant of the Hilux will command a monthly EMI of ₹67,185, while the mid trim will command a monthly EMI of ₹70,755. On the other hand, to own the top-end trim, you have to pay a monthly EMI of ₹77,056.

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However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.