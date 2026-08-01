Planning to buy TVS Ntorq 150? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

TVS Ntorq 150 was launched as India's first 150 cc hyper-sport performance scooter. TVS launched the Ntorq 150 as an even sportier and high-performance model over the Ntorq 125. Available in two variant options, the Ntorq 150 comes priced between ₹111,350 and ₹120,350 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

TVS Ntorq 150 EMI starting at just ₹1,600/ Month Check Eligibility The TVS NTorq 150 gets a flashy appearance and performance to match.

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The Ntorq 150 offers a significant performance and technology upgrade over its popular 125 cc sibling, the Ntorq 125. Powering this 150 cc scooter is a 149.7 cc, single-cylinder, three-valve engine featuring O3C technology. It churns out 13 bhp peak power at 7,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. It is capable of sprinting 0-60 kmph in 6.3 seconds, and the Ntorq 150 can run at a top speed of 104 kmph.

If you have been planning to buy the TVS Ntorq 150 and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

TVS Ntorq 150: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the TVS Ntorq 150, we have considered the pricing of both variants, which are ₹111,350 and ₹120,350 (ex-showroom), for the Std and TFT, respectively. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 8.5%. The repayment tenure is considered as 24 months.

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TVS Ntorq 150: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Loan (100% of ex-showroom) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Ntorq 150 Std ₹ 111,350 8.5% 24 months ₹ 5,061 Ntorq 150 TFT ₹ 120,350 ₹ 5,471

{{^usCountry}} According to the calculation, the Std variant commands a monthly EMI of ₹5,061. On the other hand, the TFT variant, which is the top-end trim of the Ntorq 150, commands a monthly EMI of ₹5,471. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the calculation, the Std variant commands a monthly EMI of ₹5,061. On the other hand, the TFT variant, which is the top-end trim of the Ntorq 150, commands a monthly EMI of ₹5,471. {{/usCountry}}

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However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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