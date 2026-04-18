Planning to buy VinFast VF MPV 7? Here's your complete EMI match

VinFast VF MPV 7 has been launched as the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer's third electric car in India. The electric MPV has joined the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs. The VinFast VF MPV 7 is available in a fully loaded single variant, priced at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric MPV challenges rivals such as the BYD eMax 7, Kia Clavis Carnival EV, and Mahindra XEV 9S.

Personalised Offers on VinFast VF MPV 7 Check Offers VinFast VF MPV 7 is the third electric car of the brand in India.

VinFast claims the VF MPV 7 has been designed as an affordable three-row electric MPV. The MPV looks minimalist on the exterior and inside the cabin with its overall packaging. It promises up to 517 km range on a single charge. Powering this electric MPV is a 60.13 kWh battery pack, which claims to be capable of charging from 10-70% in 30 minutes using a DC fast charger. The electric motor churns out 201 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque.

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If you have been planning to buy the VinFast VF MPV 7 and are wondering about the monthly EMI you have to pay, here is your complete monthly EMI calculation.

VinFast VF MPV 7: How much EMI to pay every month

To calculate the monthly EMI for the VinFast VF MPV 7, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, which is ₹24.49 lakh. The interest has been considered as 9.5%, while repayment tenures considered are 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 24.49 lakh ₹ 24.49 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 78,449 ₹ 375,153 48 months ₹ 61,527 ₹ 504,275 60 months ₹ 51,434 ₹ 637,014

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{{^usCountry}} According to this calculation, to own the VinFast VF MPV 7, if you opt for a 36-month repayment period, the monthly EMI will stand at ₹78,449, which will be reduced to ₹61,527 in the case of a 48-month repayment tenure. In the case of a 60-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹51,434. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to this calculation, to own the VinFast VF MPV 7, if you opt for a 36-month repayment period, the monthly EMI will stand at ₹78,449, which will be reduced to ₹61,527 in the case of a 48-month repayment tenure. In the case of a 60-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹51,434. {{/usCountry}}

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