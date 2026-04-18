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Planning to buy VinFast VF MPV 7? Here's your complete EMI match

If you are planning to buy VinFast VF MPV 7, here is a quick look at the complete EMI calculation.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Mainak Das

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VinFast VF MPV 7 has been launched as the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer's third electric car in India. The electric MPV has joined the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs. The VinFast VF MPV 7 is available in a fully loaded single variant, priced at 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric MPV challenges rivals such as the BYD eMax 7, Kia Clavis Carnival EV, and Mahindra XEV 9S.

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VinFast VF MPV 7
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VinFast VF MPV 7 is the third electric car of the brand in India.

VinFast claims the VF MPV 7 has been designed as an affordable three-row electric MPV. The MPV looks minimalist on the exterior and inside the cabin with its overall packaging. It promises up to 517 km range on a single charge. Powering this electric MPV is a 60.13 kWh battery pack, which claims to be capable of charging from 10-70% in 30 minutes using a DC fast charger. The electric motor churns out 201 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque.

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VinFast VF MPV 7

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If you have been planning to buy the VinFast VF MPV 7 and are wondering about the monthly EMI you have to pay, here is your complete monthly EMI calculation.

VinFast VF MPV 7: How much EMI to pay every month

To calculate the monthly EMI for the VinFast VF MPV 7, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, which is 24.49 lakh. The interest has been considered as 9.5%, while repayment tenures considered are 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
24.49 lakh 24.49 lakh9.5%36 months 78,449 375,153
48 months 61,527 504,275
60 months 51,434 637,014
 
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