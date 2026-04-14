Planning to kit up your Maruti Suzuki Ertiga? Key genuine accessories to explore

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the bestselling MPV in India. The three-row, seven-seater MPV is sold through Maruti Suzuki's Arena retail network. It is not only popular among private buyers but also among fleet operators, owing to some key factors such as its practicality, fuel efficiency, spacious cabin, cost-effective ownership, etc.

Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Check Offers If you are planning to accessorise your Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine accessories to explore.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with smart hybrid technology. Besides being available in a petrol-only variant, the Ertiga is also sold with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Transmission options for the MPV include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit with paddle shifters. Despite being a three-row, seven-seater MPV, the Ertiga offers generous fuel economy, 20.51 kmpl in petrol manual, 20.30 kmpl in petrol automatic, and 26.11 km/kg in the CNG variant.

If you own a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga or are planning to buy one soon, and are planning to accessorise it, here is a quick list of genuine accessories to buy.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Genuine accessories to buy

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key genuine accessories to buy Exterior Price Interior Price Others Price Alloy wheel ₹ 7,273 - ₹ 8,582 Door sill guard ₹ 3,217 Body cover ₹ 1,569 - ₹ 2,096 Seat cover ₹ 10,131 - ₹ 11,053 Floor mats ₹ 1,780 - ₹ 7,107 Front parking sensors ₹ 5,690 Body side moulding ₹ 3,678 Styling kit ₹ 4,147 - ₹ 7,290 Car reverse camera ₹ 5,190 - ₹ 5,390 Side under spoiler ₹ 7,918 Tweeter garnish ₹ 1,152 Digital video recorder DVR ₹ 4,990 Rear under spoiler ₹ 4,600 Stereo system ₹ 5,990 - ₹ 21,990 Number plate frame ₹ 499 Front under spoiler ₹ 4,231 Cabin air filter ₹ 599 - ₹ 900 Number plate garnish ₹ 728 Door visor ₹ 1,834 - ₹ 3,217 Speaker ₹ 2,936 - ₹ 4,690 Door handle garnish ₹ 1,447 - ₹ 1,742 Rear upper spoiler ₹ 4,517 Boot mat ₹ 322 - ₹ 1,097 Bumper corner protector ₹ 636 - ₹ 1,373 Fog lamp garnish ₹ 1,705 Windor cover ₹ 1,368 Mud flap set ₹ 967 Window frame kit ₹ 3,088 Rear seat entertainment ₹ 20,742 Key cover ₹ 299 - ₹ 490 Rear bumper garnish ₹ 1,060 Steering wheel cover ₹ 253 Logo projector light ₹ 1,349 Taillamp garnish ₹ 2,111 Console box ₹ 433 Wheel cover ₹ 368 - ₹ 654 Back door garnish ₹ 663 Valve caps ₹ 125 Styling kit ₹ 19,350 Security system ₹ 6,790 ORVM turn indicator lamp ₹ 3,309 View All

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Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Ertiga MPV. These accessories are meant not only to enhance the style quotient of the car but also to improve the protection and safety level of the MPV. Some of the genuine accessories are meant to enhance the occupant's comfort and convenience. Further, some genuine kits are meant to increase the functionality of the MPV as well.

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