Planning to kit up your Maruti Suzuki Ertiga? Key genuine accessories to explore
If you are planning to accessorise your Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine accessories to explore.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the bestselling MPV in India. The three-row, seven-seater MPV is sold through Maruti Suzuki's Arena retail network. It is not only popular among private buyers but also among fleet operators, owing to some key factors such as its practicality, fuel efficiency, spacious cabin, cost-effective ownership, etc.
Powering the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with smart hybrid technology. Besides being available in a petrol-only variant, the Ertiga is also sold with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Transmission options for the MPV include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit with paddle shifters. Despite being a three-row, seven-seater MPV, the Ertiga offers generous fuel economy, 20.51 kmpl in petrol manual, 20.30 kmpl in petrol automatic, and 26.11 km/kg in the CNG variant.
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If you own a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga or are planning to buy one soon, and are planning to accessorise it, here is a quick list of genuine accessories to buy.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Genuine accessories to buy
|Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key genuine accessories to buy
|Exterior
|Price
|Interior
|Price
|Others
|Price
|Alloy wheel
|₹7,273 - ₹8,582
|Door sill guard
|₹3,217
|Body cover
|₹1,569 - ₹2,096
|Seat cover
|₹10,131 - ₹11,053
|Floor mats
|₹1,780 - ₹7,107
|Front parking sensors
|₹5,690
|Body side moulding
|₹3,678
|Styling kit
|₹4,147 - ₹7,290
|Car reverse camera
|₹5,190 - ₹5,390
|Side under spoiler
|₹7,918
|Tweeter garnish
|₹1,152
|Digital video recorder DVR
|₹4,990
|Rear under spoiler
|₹4,600
|Stereo system
|₹5,990 - ₹21,990
|Number plate frame
|₹499
|Front under spoiler
|₹4,231
|Cabin air filter
|₹599 - ₹900
|Number plate garnish
|₹728
|Door visor
|₹1,834 - ₹3,217
|Speaker
|₹2,936 - ₹4,690
|Door handle garnish
|₹1,447 - ₹1,742
|Rear upper spoiler
|₹4,517
|Boot mat
|₹322 - ₹1,097
|Bumper corner protector
|₹636 - ₹1,373
|Fog lamp garnish
|₹1,705
|Windor cover
|₹1,368
|Mud flap set
|₹967
|Window frame kit
|₹3,088
|Rear seat entertainment
|₹20,742
|Key cover
|₹299 - ₹490
|Rear bumper garnish
|₹1,060
|Steering wheel cover
|₹253
|Logo projector light
|₹1,349
|Taillamp garnish
|₹2,111
|Console box
|₹433
|Wheel cover
|₹368 - ₹654
|Back door garnish
|₹663
|Valve caps
|₹125
|Styling kit
|₹19,350
|Security system
|₹6,790
|ORVM turn indicator lamp
|₹3,309
Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Ertiga MPV. These accessories are meant not only to enhance the style quotient of the car but also to improve the protection and safety level of the MPV. Some of the genuine accessories are meant to enhance the occupant's comfort and convenience. Further, some genuine kits are meant to increase the functionality of the MPV as well.