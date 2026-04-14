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Planning to kit up your Maruti Suzuki Ertiga? Key genuine accessories to explore

If you are planning to accessorise your Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine accessories to explore.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 09:31 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the bestselling MPV in India. The three-row, seven-seater MPV is sold through Maruti Suzuki's Arena retail network. It is not only popular among private buyers but also among fleet operators, owing to some key factors such as its practicality, fuel efficiency, spacious cabin, cost-effective ownership, etc.

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If you are planning to accessorise your Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine accessories to explore.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with smart hybrid technology. Besides being available in a petrol-only variant, the Ertiga is also sold with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Transmission options for the MPV include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit with paddle shifters. Despite being a three-row, seven-seater MPV, the Ertiga offers generous fuel economy, 20.51 kmpl in petrol manual, 20.30 kmpl in petrol automatic, and 26.11 km/kg in the CNG variant.

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If you own a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga or are planning to buy one soon, and are planning to accessorise it, here is a quick list of genuine accessories to buy.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Genuine accessories to buy

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key genuine accessories to buy
ExteriorPriceInteriorPriceOthersPrice
Alloy wheel 7,273 - 8,582Door sill guard 3,217Body cover 1,569 - 2,096
Seat cover 10,131 - 11,053Floor mats 1,780 - 7,107Front parking sensors 5,690
Body side moulding 3,678Styling kit 4,147 - 7,290Car reverse camera 5,190 - 5,390
Side under spoiler 7,918Tweeter garnish 1,152Digital video recorder DVR 4,990
Rear under spoiler 4,600Stereo system 5,990 - 21,990Number plate frame 499
Front under spoiler 4,231Cabin air filter 599 - 900Number plate garnish 728
Door visor 1,834 - 3,217Speaker 2,936 - 4,690Door handle garnish 1,447 - 1,742
Rear upper spoiler 4,517Boot mat 322 - 1,097Bumper corner protector 636 - 1,373
Fog lamp garnish 1,705Windor cover 1,368Mud flap set 967
Window frame kit 3,088Rear seat entertainment 20,742Key cover 299 - 490
Rear bumper garnish 1,060Steering wheel cover 253Logo projector light 1,349
Taillamp garnish 2,111Console box 433Wheel cover 368 - 654
Back door garnish 663 Valve caps 125
Styling kit 19,350 Security system 6,790
ORVM turn indicator lamp 3,309

Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Ertiga MPV. These accessories are meant not only to enhance the style quotient of the car but also to improve the protection and safety level of the MPV. Some of the genuine accessories are meant to enhance the occupant's comfort and convenience. Further, some genuine kits are meant to increase the functionality of the MPV as well.

 
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