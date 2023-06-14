Bookings for Invicto, Maruti Suzuki's new flagship MPV, to open on June 19

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced the date on which it will open pre-bookings for Invicto, its upcoming flagship multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), doing so a day after it revealed the car's name, which earlier reports stated would be 'Engage'.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Bookings

Maruti Suzuki has teased this image of the upcoming Invicto MPV which will be based on Toyota Innova.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Maruti Suzuki, pre-bookings for Invicto will commence on June 19. Customers will be able to make their bookings on the company's official website.

The MPV's official unveiling, on the other hand, has already been announced for July 5.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Price

The model's pricing details are not yet known. However, since it is based on Toyota's Innova Hycross, its pricing may be in a range similar to that of Innova Hycross. The Hycross is available between ₹18.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹29.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: New flagship MPV

Maruti Suzuki's most expensive vehicle for the Indian market, it will be positioned above Grand Vitara in the automaker's line-up. Grand Vitara is the manufacturer's current flagship MPV, a title that will be taken away by Invicto upon launch.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Powertrain

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that will come in twin configurations: non-hybrid and hybrid. The non-hybrid variant will be mated to a CVT automatic transmission, and the hybrid one, to an eCVT automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Features

Likely to be offered in both 7 and 8-seater options, it is expected to be equipped with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver's display, connected car technology, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail