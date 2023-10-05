Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max e-scooter with 201 km range. Check price, features

Hyderabad-based electric vehicle (EV) maker Pure EV on Thursday launched its ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at ₹114,999 (ex-showroom) and claims a range of 201 kilometres on a single charge. The company has also opened bookings for ePluto 7G Max and will start its deliveries during the festive season.

Features

The ePluto 7G Max e-scooter (Image courtesy: Pure EV)

The-scooter comes equipped with a host of advanced features like hill-start assist, downhill assist, reverse mode assist, parking assist, coasting regen, smart artificial intelligence (AI) for battery longevity, etc. Also, there are four colour options – Grey, Matte Black, Red, and White – and three riding modes.

Battery

An AIS-156 certified 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack powers the scooter; the engine is mated to an electric motor that churns out 3.21 bhp of maximum power. Additionally, Pure EV says that the model has a standard battery warranty of 60,000 kilometres and an extended battery warranty of 70,000 kilometres.

Design

A retro-themed vehicle, the ePluto 7G Max has an old-school design blended with modern elements such as LED lights, fully digital instrument cluster, etc. It also gets an Auto Push function; the feature allows it to move at a steady speed of 5 kilometres per hours, which means that the rider will not have to push the vehicle manually.

