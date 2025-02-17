Renault Kiger, Triber get 8.0-inch touchscreen, rear camera & more in lower trims. Here's how much they cost now…

Renault India has increased the pricing of its Kiger and Triber models. The Kiger SUV and Triber MPV also come with a host of new features on their lower variants. However, in this MY2025 update, the French automaker left the Kwid hatchback, as it didn't receive any changes at all. Interestingly, the car manufacturer is slated to introduce the next-generation Renault Kiger and Triber later this year, in the second half. Ahead of that, the MY2025 updates for the base and lower variants aim to boost sales of these two models. Renault Kiger SUV and Triber MPV's lower variants have received a host of new features and a price hike as well.

Renault Kiger and Triber: Revised price

The Renault Kiger has received a few cosmetic and feature updates on the RXE, RXL, RXT(O) and RXZ Turbo variants. The base RXE trim of the SUV is now available at a starting price of ₹609,995 (ex-showroom). This means the SUV is slightly pricier compared to the MY2024 model, which was available at a price range of ₹599,990 and ₹10,99,990 (ex-showroom), depending on different variants. RXZ turbo-CVT, the top-end variant of the Renault Kiger comes priced at ₹10,99,995 (ex-showroom).

The MY2025 Renault Triber MPV too is available at a starting price of ₹609,995 (ex-showroom), the same price as the base variant of its SUV sibling. The top-end variant of the Renault Triber is RXZ AMT, which is now priced at ₹874,995 (ex-showroom). This means the MY2025 Renault Triber is pricer compared to its MY2024 iteration, which was available at a price ranging between ₹599,500 and ₹874,500 (ex-showroom).

Renault Kiger and Triber: Key changes

The Renault Kiger RXL now gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also, it gets steering-mounted controls and a rear-view camera as new features. The RXT(O) received with flex wheels as an update. The top-end RXZ turbo variant gets a smart access card with a remote engine start.

The Renault Triber's RXL gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, it has a rear-view camera and rear speakers. The RXT variant now comes with 15-inch flex wheels.

Among the common updates, both the Kiger and Triber now come with four power windows and central locking as standard features across variants. Also, on the mechanical front, both the Kiger and Triber now come with E20-compliant powertrains.