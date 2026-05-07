Renault Kiger, Triber & Kwid available with benefits up to ₹73,500 in May

Renault India is offering benefits of up to ₹73,500, including up to ₹48,500 cash discounts on its Kwid hatchback, Kiger SUV, and Triber MPV in May 2026. In an attempt to boost its sales numbers and to phase out the inventory of the older MY2025 versions of these three cars, the French auto giant is offering a range of benefits, which include cash discounts, exchange benefits, corporate discounts, loyalty and referral benefits, etc. These offers are available till May 31, 2026. Renault Kiger SUV is raking in the most benefits in the automaker's entire range.

If you are planning to buy a car soon, and any of these three Renault models are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the benefits the automaker is offering on Kwid, Kiger and Triber.

Renault Kwid Renault Kwid is available with up to ₹35,000 benefits. Both the MY25 and MY26 versions of the hatchback are available with the benefits. The carmaker is offering up to ₹35,000 benefits on its MY25 Kwid. The benefits of up to ₹35,000 include cash benefits of up to ₹20,000 on select variants. Additionally, there is a corporate discount and exchange benefit. There are additional offers for referral customers as well. For the MY26 Kwid, the benefit available is up to ₹25,000. Additionally, there is a corporate discount, exchange benefits, and additional offers for referral customers.

Renault Kiger The maximum amount of benefit on offer is on the MY25 Kiger, amounting to ₹98,500. The MY25 Kiger is available with cash benefits of up to ₹48,500 and exchange benefits of up to ₹25,000. Additionally, there is a corporate discount, exchange benefits of up to ₹25,000, and referral benefits. The MY26 Kiger is available with up to ₹60,000 benefits, including maximum cash benefits up to ₹20,000, exchange benefits up to ₹15,000, loyalty and referral benefits, corporate discounts, etc.