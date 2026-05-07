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    Renault Kiger, Triber & Kwid available with benefits up to ₹73,500 in May

    Renault is offering benefits of up to 73,500, including up to 48,500 cash discounts on its Kiger, Triber and Kwid models in May 2026.

    Updated on: May 07, 2026 11:05 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Renault India is offering benefits of up to 73,500, including up to 48,500 cash discounts on its Kwid hatchback, Kiger SUV, and Triber MPV in May 2026. In an attempt to boost its sales numbers and to phase out the inventory of the older MY2025 versions of these three cars, the French auto giant is offering a range of benefits, which include cash discounts, exchange benefits, corporate discounts, loyalty and referral benefits, etc. These offers are available till May 31, 2026.

    Renault Kiger SUV is raking in the most benefits in the automaker's entire range.
    Renault Kiger SUV is raking in the most benefits in the automaker's entire range.

    If you are planning to buy a car soon, and any of these three Renault models are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the benefits the automaker is offering on Kwid, Kiger and Triber.

    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid is available with up to 35,000 benefits. Both the MY25 and MY26 versions of the hatchback are available with the benefits. The carmaker is offering up to 35,000 benefits on its MY25 Kwid. The benefits of up to 35,000 include cash benefits of up to 20,000 on select variants. Additionally, there is a corporate discount and exchange benefit. There are additional offers for referral customers as well. For the MY26 Kwid, the benefit available is up to 25,000. Additionally, there is a corporate discount, exchange benefits, and additional offers for referral customers.

    Renault Kiger

    The maximum amount of benefit on offer is on the MY25 Kiger, amounting to 98,500. The MY25 Kiger is available with cash benefits of up to 48,500 and exchange benefits of up to 25,000. Additionally, there is a corporate discount, exchange benefits of up to 25,000, and referral benefits. The MY26 Kiger is available with up to 60,000 benefits, including maximum cash benefits up to 20,000, exchange benefits up to 15,000, loyalty and referral benefits, corporate discounts, etc.

    Renault Triber

    The MY25 Renault Triber is available with benefits of up to 45,000, including a cash benefit of up to 20,000 on select variants and an exchange benefit of up to 25,000 on select variants. Additionally, there is a corporate discount and offers for referral customers. The MY26 Triber is available with benefits up to 30,000. Also, there is an additional corporate discount, exchange benefit up to 25,000.

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    News/Car Bike/Renault Kiger, Triber & Kwid Available With Benefits Up To ₹73,500 In May
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