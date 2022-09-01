Renault launches Festive Limited Edition of its 3 cars. Bookings from Sept 2

Renault India has launched a limited edition model of its three cars – Kiger, Kwid and Triber – ahead of the festive season. Bookings for the limited cars will start from Friday.

The carmaker is calling the edition “Festive Limited Edition” and the cars will only get cosmetic upgrades over their regular models, a report by Livemint said on Thursday.

The limited edition is only available for the top-end variant – the Climber variant of Kwid and the RXZ variant of Triber and Kiger.

Only one colour option is available for the limited edition – white with a Mystery Black roof.

The edition also comes with a dual-tone paint scheme, sporty red accents on the exterior placed around the front grille, side door decals and LED Daytime Running lamps, the Livemint report added.

Kiger

When it comes to Renault Kiger, the wheel covers are finished in silverstone colour and the brake callipers have a red colour.

Triber

Under the limited edition, Triber has a piano-black finish for wheel covers and door handles.

Kwid

Kwid has red highlights on the front and rear skid plate, and roof rails and the “Climber" decal on the C-pillar is also finished in red. There is a piano-black finish for the outside rearview mirrors and wheel covers, the Livemint report added.

Renault India is not charging any extra money for the limited edition and the prices of Kiger RXZ, Triber RXZ and Kwid Climber will remain the same. Also, there are no changes to these three cars mechanically.

