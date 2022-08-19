3 Renault cars have a long waiting period in Faridabad. Details here: Report

Three cars of Renault- Kiger, Kwid and Triber- have a long waiting period in Faridabad and other cities in India, a report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan said on Friday.

However, in some cities, there is no waiting period for buying these cars.

Renault Kiger:

The Live Hindustan report on Friday said that Kiger has a waiting period of four to five months in Haryana's Faridabad while no waiting period is there for Patna, Kolkata and Pune. Kiger comes at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh. The SUV has four airbags, a rearview camera, a front parking sensor and Anti-lock Braking system (ABS) & Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).

Kiger has a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

Kiger also has an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED projector headlamps, cruise control, steering mounted controls, voice recognition technology and many other features.

Renault Kwid:

The subcompact car Kwid has a waiting period of one-two months in most cities in India. However, customers in Faridabad will have to wait for the longest- five to six months- to purchase this car.

There is no waiting period for Renault Kwid in Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Pune, the Live Hindustan report on Friday said.

Kwid starts at ₹4.64 lakh. It is available in 0.8-litre and 1-litre petrol engines. Customers can choose between the manual and automatic transmission options.

A few safety features of Kwid include dual airbags, ABS & EBD and a seatbelt reminder. Other features of the car are an 8-inch touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution infotainment system, reverse parking camera and sensor and over speed alert etc.

Renault Triber:

Just like Kiger and Kwid, Renault's Triber also has a very long waiting period in Faridabad- five to six months. There is no waiting period for this seven-seater car in Ghaziabad, Patna, Pune and Kolkata. Triber is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine and is available in manual and automated manual transmission options.

The car has four airbags, a high ground clearance, cooled storage in the centre console and a 6-way adjustable driver seat. Triber has a mounted steering wheel with phone controls, driving seat height to adjust, dual tone exterior, and LED turn indicators.