3 Renault cars have a long waiting period in Faridabad. Details here: Report

Published on Aug 19, 2022 05:41 PM IST

In some cities including Kolkata and Pune, there is no waiting period for buying Kiger, Kwid and Triber.

Kiger has a waiting period of four to five months in Haryana's Faridabad while no waiting period is there for Patna, Kolkata and Pune.(Sabysachi Dasgupta/HT Photo)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Three cars of Renault- Kiger, Kwid and Triber- have a long waiting period in Faridabad and other cities in India, a report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan said on Friday.

However, in some cities, there is no waiting period for buying these cars.

Renault Kiger:

The Live Hindustan report on Friday said that Kiger has a waiting period of four to five months in Haryana's Faridabad while no waiting period is there for Patna, Kolkata and Pune. Kiger comes at a starting price of 5.99 lakh. The SUV has four airbags, a rearview camera, a front parking sensor and Anti-lock Braking system (ABS) & Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).

Kiger has a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

Kiger also has an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED projector headlamps, cruise control, steering mounted controls, voice recognition technology and many other features.

Renault Kwid:

The subcompact car Kwid has a waiting period of one-two months in most cities in India. However, customers in Faridabad will have to wait for the longest- five to six months- to purchase this car.

There is no waiting period for Renault Kwid in Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Pune, the Live Hindustan report on Friday said.

Kwid starts at 4.64 lakh. It is available in 0.8-litre and 1-litre petrol engines. Customers can choose between the manual and automatic transmission options.

A few safety features of Kwid include dual airbags, ABS & EBD and a seatbelt reminder. Other features of the car are an 8-inch touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution infotainment system, reverse parking camera and sensor and over speed alert etc.

Renault Triber:

Just like Kiger and Kwid, Renault's Triber also has a very long waiting period in Faridabad- five to six months. There is no waiting period for this seven-seater car in Ghaziabad, Patna, Pune and Kolkata. Triber is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine and is available in manual and automated manual transmission options.

The car has four airbags, a high ground clearance, cooled storage in the centre console and a 6-way adjustable driver seat. Triber has a mounted steering wheel with phone controls, driving seat height to adjust, dual tone exterior, and LED turn indicators.

