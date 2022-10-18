Renault may launch this sub-compact SUV in India. Check likely price and specifications

Renault may soon launch a sub-compact SUV in the Indian market to replace Duster, another SUV manufactured by the French automobile giant. According to a report in HT's sister website Live Hindustan, this new car is called Arkana, and will challenge Tata's Nexon and Maruti Suzuki's Brezza in the SUV segment in India.

Here are a few things to know about the car:

(1.) As per Live Hindustan, the model has a length of 4.5 metres and width of 1.8 metres, while its height stands at 1.5 metres. It will have a 2,731mm wheelbase.

(2.) The Indian model of Arkana will come with a 1.3-litre petrol engine which is there in the global model as well. Based on the mild hybrid technology, the SUV may have an automatic and a manual gearbox.

(3.) It will have features such as LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), headlamps, and tail lights. The interior is expected to be an upgrade on the one in Duster.

(4.) Likely to be a coupe-style SUV, Arkana's starting price after launch may be around ₹10 lakh.

