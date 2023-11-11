Renault set to re-launch Duster SUV this month. These are key changes

Renault India is gearing up for the re-launch of its popular SUV, the Duster, in the Indian market. Extensive testing has been underway, and recently, patent photos of its design have surfaced, indicating that the new Duster will draw inspiration from the Bigster Concept, which is a 4.6 meters long 3-row SUV. Despite being more compact than the Bigster, the new Duster is poised to make a global debut on November 29, with a potential starting point in Portugal, Live Hindustan reported.

Renault originally introduced the first-generation Duster in 2013.(Live Hindustan)

Renault originally introduced the first-generation Duster in 2013, but due to low demand, production ceased in 2020. It is reported that the revamped Duster will feature a powerful engine, enhanced mileage, and numerous connectivity features, placing it in direct competition with models like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Kia Carens, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700.

It is expected to include an 8-inch infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4X4 monitor with inclinometer and altimeter, multiview camera, blind spot monitor, leather upholstery, cruise control, a center console, a 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster, and automatic headlights. The transition from a 5-seater to a 7-seater full-size SUV marks a significant change in size and design.

The SUV is anticipated to feature a 4X4 drivetrain and a hybrid powertrain, including a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine with a 48V hybrid system, delivering 130bhp. Additionally, a 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine option is being considered, with an expected mileage of up to 25 kmpl.

In 2021, the SUV saw a decline in sales, as it struggled to compete with compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Brezza, and MG Aster. Notably, only 1500 units were sold between July and December 2021, and sales dropped to zero from January 2022. This downturn led to a halt in production and the company faced challenges in clearing the remaining stock. Consequently, the Duster has been delisted from the official website.

