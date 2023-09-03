Royal Enfield launches new Bullet 350 in India, bookings open | Details

After much anticipation, Royal Enfield has officially launched the latest generation of the Bullet 350 motorcycle in the Indian market. Although it bears a striking resemblance to the UCE Bullets at first glance, Royal Enfield asserts that this bike is an entirely new offering. Bookings for the new Bullet 350 are now open, with deliveries set to commence from Sunday. If you're considering purchasing one, here are five key details you should know about this motorcycle.

1. Platform Basis:

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is built upon the J-platform, reports Live Hindustan, which is also utilised for the Classic 350, Meteor 350, and Hunter 350 models. Consequently, the core frame structure is shared across all three motorcycles. This not only aids in cost savings for the manufacturer but also streamlines development efforts.

2. Features:

In terms of features, the new Bullet 350 doesn't offer a significant departure from its predecessors. It includes a basic light switch, and its instrument console is carried over from the Classic 350. As a result, you'll find an analogue speedometer and a compact digital display that provides information such as dual trip meters, trip fuel consumption, odometer, fuel gauge, and time.

3. Classic Aesthetics:

Royal Enfield has taken care to preserve the classic identity of the Bullet 350. Iconic design elements, such as the distinct fuel tank, circular headlamp, pilot lamp, side toolbox, spherical tail lamp, and triangular side panel, have all been retained. Additionally, the branding and pin-stripes remain true to the model's heritage. It is available Black Gold, Standard Black, and Standard Maroon.

4. Engine Specifications:

Under the hood, the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 houses a 349cc air-cooled and oil-cooled engine that produces a maximum power output of 20bhp and a peak torque of 27Nm. This powerplant is paired with a 5-speed gearbox, and the motorcycle boasts a pleasing exhaust note.

5. Price and Variants:

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 respective ex-showroom prices are ₹1.74 lakh, ₹1.97 lakh, and ₹2.15 lakh.

