Seeking discounts on cars? Here's a list of Mahindra, Honda, Citroen and Hyundai

Most automobile manufacturers have declared a price increase of 3 to 5 percent effective April, attributed to escalating input costs. However, March 2025 presents a favorable opportunity for car buyers in India, as these manufacturers are currently offering discounts on a range of models. Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most popular SUV in the Indian market.

Prominent brands such as Honda, Hyundai, Citroen, and Mahindra have rolled out special promotions that encompass cash discounts, exchange incentives, corporate benefits, and scrappage bonuses. These offers, which are valid until March 31, 2025, provide an excellent chance to purchase a new vehicle at a lower price before the anticipated increase. Below is a summary of the car manufacturers and their discounts for March:

Honda

Honda Cars India has introduced incentives reaching up to ₹90,000 on models including the City, Elevate, Amaze, and City e:HEV. Customers can take advantage of these discounts through cash benefits, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers. Additionally, Honda is offering a 7-year warranty, which consists of a 3-year standard warranty along with extended coverage from the 4th to the 7th year. An 8-year guaranteed buyback program is also available for the 3rd to 8th year of ownership. Furthermore, customers with a valid scrappage certificate can access additional discounts.

The Honda Elevate ZX (MT) and Black Edition provide benefits of up to ₹66,100, while the SV/V/VX (MT) models offer up to ₹56,100. The Apex Edition (MT) has discounts of up to ₹45,000, and the CVT variant offers benefits worth ₹46,100. The ZX (CVT) and Black Edition come with benefits totaling ₹86,100, while the V/VX (CVT) trims provide up to ₹71,100.

The Honda City offers benefits of up to ₹73,300, with the City e:HEV featuring the highest discount of ₹90,000. The Honda Amaze (2nd Gen) S variant provides benefits of up to ₹57,200, while the VX variant offers discounts of up to ₹67,200.

Hyundai

Hyundai India has announced discounts reaching up to ₹53,000 on various models, including the i20, Venue, Exter, and Grand i10 NIOS. These promotions encompass cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate incentives, along with additional scrappage bonuses for customers possessing a valid certificate.

Among the featured models, the Hyundai Exter offers the smallest discount of ₹35,000, while the Hyundai Venue provides benefits totaling ₹45,000. The Hyundai i20, known for its sporty appeal, comes with discounts of ₹50,000, and the Grand i10 NIOS boasts the highest discount available at ₹53,000.

Citroen

Citroen India is currently providing significant discounts of up to ₹1.75 lakh across its vehicle range, valid until March 31, 2025. Customers can obtain further information by visiting authorized Citroen dealerships. The Citroen eC3 (MY23 models) is eligible for discounts reaching ₹80,000, while the Citroen C3 offers benefits totaling ₹1 lakh.

The Citroen C5 Aircross, specifically the MY23 inventory, features an impressive discount of ₹1.75 lakh. Additionally, the Citroen Basalt (MY24 stock) is available with benefits of up to ₹1.70 lakh.

Mahindra

Mahindra has introduced considerable discounts on nine different passenger vehicles, including the Thar, Scorpio N, XUV 3XO, and Scorpio Classic. These offers are applicable to both MY2024 and MY2025 models. The MY2024 Mahindra Thar 4WD (Petrol & Diesel) is available with discounts of up to ₹1 lakh, while the Thar 2WD Diesel offers benefits of ₹50,000. The Thar 2WD Petrol enjoys the highest discount of up to ₹1.25 lakh.

For the Mahindra Scorpio N, the MY2024 base Z2 variant comes with benefits of up to ₹55,000, while the top-tier Z8S receives a discount of ₹60,000. The Z8 and Z8L trims are eligible for benefits of up to ₹80,000, whereas the Z6 Diesel and Z4 trims attract discounts of up to ₹90,000. The MY2025 Scorpio N models also feature discounts, with petrol variants (Z2, Z4, Z8, Z8L, and Z8S) receiving up to ₹40,000 off, while diesel trims (Z4 and Z6) are eligible for discounts of up to ₹30,000.

The MY2024 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is currently available with discounts of up to ₹1.25 lakh, with the base S trim receiving the full benefit, while the top-spec S11 variant enjoys a discount of ₹90,000.

For the MY2025 Scorpio Classic, the S variant comes with benefits of up to ₹90,000, while the S11 variant is available with discounts of up to ₹44,000.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO presents appealing offers, with the MY2024 petrol variants (MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, and AX5L) enjoying benefits of up to ₹30,000. The AX5 variant, featuring a naturally aspirated automatic transmission, is eligible for discounts of up to ₹50,000, while the diesel trims MX2 and MX3 Pro also offer benefits of ₹50,000.

Additionally, the diesel variants MX3 and MX3 Pro can avail discounts reaching ₹55,000, and the premium AX7 and AX7L trims provide discounts of up to ₹1 lakh. The MY2025 XUV 3XO models are not left out, as they feature discounts of up to ₹50,000 on various trims, including AX7, AX7L, AX5 Petrol Auto, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, and AX5 Diesel.