Simple Energy launches Dot One e-scooter at 99,999. Check key specs

Bengaluru-based EV startup Simple Energy on Friday launched Dot One, its second electric scooter after its One.

Simple Dot One e-scooter (Image courtesy: Simple Energy)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, described the launch as a ‘pivotal’ moment in the company's history.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The Dot One symbolises our commitment to delivering a top-tier yet affordable electric mobility experience, seamlessly blending elegant design with cutting-edge features for our esteemed customers,” Rajkumar said to HT Auto.

Price

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The model has an introductory price of ₹99,999 (ex-showroom) though only for customers in Bengaluru, and for a limited set of buyers. The new pricing for all subsequent customers will be revealed in January, as per the company.

Key specs

Highlighted on the startup's official website as a sub-variant based on the same platform as One, Dot One offers a range of 151 km per charge. It has a 3.7 kWh battery and an 8.5 kW electric motor; the latter generates a peak torque of 72 Nm.

Further, it can zoom from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds and stands on 12-inch wheels. Also, it gets a touchscreen instrument cluster, as well as 35 litre of storage space under the seat.

Colours

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Simple Energy is offering Dot One is as many as four colour options. These are Azure Blue, Brazen Black, Grace White, and Namma Red.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail