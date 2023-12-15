Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Simple Energy launches Dot One e-scooter at 99,999. Check key specs

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 15, 2023 04:06 PM IST

Dot One is the second e-scooter from the Bengaluru-based EV maker after its One.

Bengaluru-based EV startup Simple Energy on Friday launched Dot One, its second electric scooter after its One.

Simple Dot One e-scooter (Image courtesy: Simple Energy)

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, described the launch as a ‘pivotal’ moment in the company's history.

“The Dot One symbolises our commitment to delivering a top-tier yet affordable electric mobility experience, seamlessly blending elegant design with cutting-edge features for our esteemed customers,” Rajkumar said to HT Auto.

Price

The model has an introductory price of 99,999 (ex-showroom) though only for customers in Bengaluru, and for a limited set of buyers. The new pricing for all subsequent customers will be revealed in January, as per the company.

Key specs

Highlighted on the startup's official website as a sub-variant based on the same platform as One, Dot One offers a range of 151 km per charge. It has a 3.7 kWh battery and an 8.5 kW electric motor; the latter generates a peak torque of 72 Nm.

Further, it can zoom from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds and stands on 12-inch wheels. Also, it gets a touchscreen instrument cluster, as well as 35 litre of storage space under the seat.

Colours

Simple Energy is offering Dot One is as many as four colour options. These are Azure Blue, Brazen Black, Grace White, and Namma Red.

