Skoda commences exports of this Made-in-India SUV

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) announced that it has commenced the exports of its Made-In-India mid-sized sports utility vehicle (SUV) Kushaq.

This is the third such car to be manufactured by the company after Taigun and Virtus, whose exports commenced last month. SAVWIPL has started shipments of left-hand-drive Kushaq to Arab Gulf Cooperation Council (AGCC) countries.

“It’s a proud moment for the team in India as a ŠKODA model joins the Group’s export line-up. The ŠKODA KUSHAQ is the third Made-in-India car to be exported this year, and we are happy that the Group’s endeavour to ‘Engineer cars in India to be Driven by the World’ is experiencing remarkable success," Piyush Arora, managing director of SAVWIPL, said in a statement on Monday

The market acceptance and success of all our exports highlight our global quality standards," Arora added.

Arora added the Kushaq was built in line with customers' requirements in India and globally and the SUV will open doors to new markets and regions for the automaker.

The SAVWIPL launched its export programme back in 2011 with 6,256 units of the Volkswagen Vento, a Made-in-India car, for the South African market.

Since then, the company's export market has continued to grow incrementally to 44 countries across South America, Central America, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the AGCC countries, and the Caribbean region, Monday's statement said.

The group has already exported close to 5.5 lakh cars from India.

