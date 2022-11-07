Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Skoda hikes price of Kushaq SUV by up to 60,000. Details here

Updated on Nov 07, 2022 03:52 PM IST

This is the third price hike of the year for the made-in-India car.

Skoda Kushaq
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Skoda has increased prices of its SUV, Kushaq, for a third time this year, with the latest hike going up to 60,000 for select variants of India's safest car. The starting cost of this made-in-India SUV now stands at 11.59 lakh, while its top-spec Monte Carlo automatic version is now available at almost 18 lakh.

Variant-wise price hike

Among Kushaq's variants, the Ambition Classic AT version has seen the biggest hike; it now costs 14.69 lakh instead of the earlier 14.09 lakh. On the other hand, Ambition's manual version has been given the lowest rise, going from 12.99 lakh to 13.19 lakh.

Meanwhile, the 2 base variants – Active manual and Ambition Classic manual – are dearer by 30,000 each. The top 2 variants – Style automatic and Monte Carlo automatic – have received the same hike. For all other variants, customers will have to pay 40,000 more after this revision in price.

Third hike of the year

In January, the manufacturer increased prices of select variants of Kushaq by up to 29,000, while in May, these were raised by up to 70,000.

(All prices are ex-showroom)

