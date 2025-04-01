Skoda Kylaq introductory prices extended till April end

Skoda has announced that it will be extending the introductory pricing for the Kylaq till the end of April. It would continue to sell at a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh ex-showroom. Skoda launched the Kylaq in November and deliveries commenced in January. The Skoda Kylaq gets a starting price of ₹ 7.89 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Kylaq is the third model from the Czech manufacturer under its India 2.0 strategy. It sits below the Kushaq and Slavia which makes the Kylaq the most affordable vehicle in Skoda's lineup. It is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which also underpins the Kushaq, Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun as well.

Skoda Kylaq engine

Skoda Kylaq is offered only with a 1.0-litre engine that is a three-cylinder unit. It is tuned for 114 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 178 Nm. As standard, it comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox but there is also a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The base Classic variant of the subcompact SUV will only be available with the manual transmission.

Skoda Kylaq variants

Skoda Kylaq is offered in four variants - Classic, Signature, Signature+ and Prestige.

Skoda Kylaq colours

Skoda Kylaq is available in seven colours options - Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Olive Gold and Candy White.

Skoda Kylaq features

The Skoda Kylaq is equipped with a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These features are exclusive to the higher trim levels, while the base models are equipped with a five-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The vehicle offers six-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, and the interior can be customized with either single or dual-tone color schemes, depending on the selected variant. The Classic, Signature, and Signature+ trims feature various types of fabric upholstery, whereas the top-tier Prestige trim is fitted with leatherette seats. Additionally, an electric sunroof is anticipated to be available for this variant.

Skoda asserts that the new Kylaq has undergone testing over 800,000 kilometers of Indian terrain to ensure its readiness for the country's challenging driving conditions. The car is equipped with over 25 active and passive safety features, which include six airbags, a multi-collision brake system, rollover protection, an electronic differential lock, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control, among others.

Skoda Kylaq rivals

Skoda Kylaq faces strong competition from rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Skoda Kylaq price

The base model of the Kylaq is available at a price of ₹7.89 lakh, positioning it as one of the most economical choices in its category. In contrast, the top-tier Skoda Kylaq Prestige is offered at ₹14.40 lakh for the automatic transmission variant, while the manual transmission version is priced at ₹13.35 lakh. Additionally, the mid-range Signature and Signature+ models are priced at ₹9.59 lakh and ₹11.40 lakh for the manual transmission options, and ₹10.59 lakh and ₹12.40 lakh for the automatic transmission variants, respectively.