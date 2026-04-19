Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq available with massive offers in April 2026

Skoda Auto is offering substantial discounts across its India lineup in April 2026, covering models such as the Kylaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq. These benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers, with total savings ranging from ₹55,000 to ₹3.5 lakh depending on the model.

Skoda Kylaq: Offers up to ₹ 55,000

Get Launch Updates on Skoda New Slavia Notify me Skoda Auto is offering discounts of up to ₹ 3.5 lakh across the Kylaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq in April 2026

Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq is currently available with total benefits of up to ₹55,000. Prices for the compact SUV start at ₹7.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Classic 1.0 TSI manual variant and go up to ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Prestige+ automatic.

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The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 114 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with either a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic. It also offers a segment-leading boot capacity of 446 litres, expandable to 1,265 litres.

Feature highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats with electric adjustment, a sunroof, and wireless charging. On the safety front, it comes with six airbags, ESC, multi-collision braking, TPMS, and has secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Skoda Slavia: Offers up to ₹ 75,000

Skoda Slavia

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{{^usCountry}} The Skoda Slavia is being offered with total benefits of up to ₹75,000 this month. The sedan is priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Skoda Slavia is being offered with total benefits of up to ₹75,000 this month. The sedan is priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is available with two turbo-petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI produces 114 bhp and 178 Nm, while the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI delivers 148 bhp and 250 Nm, paired with a DSG automatic gearbox. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is available with two turbo-petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI produces 114 bhp and 178 Nm, while the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI delivers 148 bhp and 250 Nm, paired with a DSG automatic gearbox. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In terms of features, the Slavia gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, automatic climate control, and an electric sunroof. Safety equipment includes six airbags, hill hold assist, and a wide range of active and passive safety systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In terms of features, the Slavia gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, automatic climate control, and an electric sunroof. Safety equipment includes six airbags, hill hold assist, and a wide range of active and passive safety systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (Also read: Mercedes-Benz reveals C-Class EV interior ahead of April 20 debut) Skoda Kodiaq: Offers up to ₹ 3.5 lakh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: Mercedes-Benz reveals C-Class EV interior ahead of April 20 debut) Skoda Kodiaq: Offers up to ₹ 3.5 lakh {{/usCountry}}

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Skoda Kodiaq

The flagship Skoda Kodiaq is available with the highest benefits of up to ₹3.5 lakh. Prices range from ₹39.99 lakh for the Lounge variant to ₹46.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Laurin & Klement trim.

It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

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The Kodiaq’s feature list includes a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display, and a 14-speaker Canton sound system. It also offers ventilated, heated, and massaging front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and wireless charging. Safety is supported by multiple ADAS functions along with up to nine airbags, ESP, and hill descent control.

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