Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq available with massive offers in April 2026

Skoda Auto is offering substantial discounts across its India lineup in April 2026, covering models such as the Kylaq , Slavia , and Kodiaq . These benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers, with total savings ranging from ₹55,000 to ₹3.5 lakh depending on the model.

The Skoda Kylaq is currently available with total benefits of up to ₹55,000. Prices for the compact SUV start at ₹7.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Classic 1.0 TSI manual variant and go up to ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Prestige+ automatic.

The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 114 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with either a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic. It also offers a segment-leading boot capacity of 446 litres, expandable to 1,265 litres.

Feature highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats with electric adjustment, a sunroof, and wireless charging. On the safety front, it comes with six airbags, ESC, multi-collision braking, TPMS, and has secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.