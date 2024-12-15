Skoda Kylaq SUV surpasses 10,000 units booking milestone in 10 days, delivery to commence next month

Skoda Kylaq SUV is the latest from the Czech car manufacturer in India, which aims to grab a sizeable chunk of the lucrative sub-compact SUV pie. The Skoda Kylaq SUV has crossed the milestone of 10,000 unit bookings within just 10 days of the automaker starting official bookings. This means the SUV is raking in around 1,000 bookings every day. Launched at a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Skoda Kylaq SUV comes as the brand's most affordable SUV in the Indian market. Skoda Kylaq SUV deliveries are slated to commence on January 27 next year.

The Skoda Kylaq SUV competes with tough rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger. The sub-compact SUV's deliveries are slated to commence on January 27 next year. Also, it will be showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The SUV is being built at the automaker's Chakan plant.

Skoda Kylaq: Features

The Skoda Kylaq incorporates the carmaker's ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy. Also, it shares the platform with siblings Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia. The SUV gets design elements such as LED headlamps, short overhangs and LED taillights. The interior of the Kylaq sports several features that are identical to the Kushaq.

Some interesting features inside the cabin of the Skoda Kylaq are six-way electrically adjustable seats, ventilated front seats, dual-spoke multi-function steering wheel, electric sunroof, cruise control, leatherette upholstery and more. It also gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, and more. The Skoda Kylaq has a boot capacity of 446 litres, which can be expanded to 1,265 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Skoda Kylaq: Powertrain

The newly launched Skoda Kylaq sub-compact SUV comes available with a single 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 113 bhp peak power and 179 Nm of peak torque. This comes in contrast with the other rivals in this segment, which are available with petrol, diesel and CNG powertrain options. The turbo-petrol engine is available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. This 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine also powers the Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI variant.