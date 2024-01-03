close_game
close_game
News / Car Bike / New Skoda Octavia facelift teased ahead of February global debut

New Skoda Octavia facelift teased ahead of February global debut

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 03, 2024 07:42 PM IST

The teaser shows a silhouette of the upcoming sedan, leaving viewers to decipher what they can from the short clip.

Czech automaker Skoda has released a teaser of the upcoming Octavia facelift, which will be unveiled globally next month. The 2024 Octavia is the fifth major facelift for the sedan.

Screengrab from teaser released by Skoda.
Screengrab from teaser released by Skoda.

Design

The teaser does not offer a clear look at the car; it only shows a silhouette of the model. From the silhouette, one can decipher that Octavia facelift has been updated with new LED headlight units that will now come with a V-shape design. Other design updates could be a new grille and bumper at the front, redesigned alloy wheels on the sides, and reworked LED taillights.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Interior

The sedan's interior too is set for a revamp. The changes here are likely to include a fresh 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a new 10-inch driver display (with Android Auto and Apple Car Play), level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) etc.

Powertrain

In its facelifted avatar, Skoda Octavia is likely to get a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with hybrid powertrain, as well as a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit with a mild-hybrid version. The existing version is offered with three engine options: a 2.0-litre diesel unit, a 2,0-litre turbocharged petrol unit, and a 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Octavia to return to India?

Skoda is yet to reveal if the 2024 Octavia will come to India as well. The development, if it happens, will mark the return of the Octavia brand to the country after it was discontinued here in April 2023.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out