New Skoda Octavia facelift teased ahead of February global debut

Czech automaker Skoda has released a teaser of the upcoming Octavia facelift, which will be unveiled globally next month. The 2024 Octavia is the fifth major facelift for the sedan. Screengrab from teaser released by Skoda.

Design

The teaser does not offer a clear look at the car; it only shows a silhouette of the model. From the silhouette, one can decipher that Octavia facelift has been updated with new LED headlight units that will now come with a V-shape design. Other design updates could be a new grille and bumper at the front, redesigned alloy wheels on the sides, and reworked LED taillights.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Interior

The sedan's interior too is set for a revamp. The changes here are likely to include a fresh 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a new 10-inch driver display (with Android Auto and Apple Car Play), level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) etc.

Powertrain

In its facelifted avatar, Skoda Octavia is likely to get a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with hybrid powertrain, as well as a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit with a mild-hybrid version. The existing version is offered with three engine options: a 2.0-litre diesel unit, a 2,0-litre turbocharged petrol unit, and a 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Octavia to return to India?

Skoda is yet to reveal if the 2024 Octavia will come to India as well. The development, if it happens, will mark the return of the Octavia brand to the country after it was discontinued here in April 2023.