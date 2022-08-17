Skoda offers new glimpse of Vision 7S interiors; unveiling on Aug 30

Skoda Auto has offered a second glimpse into the interiors of its electric car - the Vision 7S - which will be unveiled on August 30. According to a statement issued on Monday, the seven-seater Vision 7S features a minimalist interior with a high degree of functionality and intuitive operation.

"The first interior sketch of the Vision 7S gave an impression of the minimalist interior design and generous space for up to seven people in three rows of seats. Skoda has also included some of its signature Simply Clever features," the statement said.

The interior sketch of the electric car showed a symmetrical 'wrap-around' design that 'gives passengers a sense of security'. The sketch also revealed a flat and wide instrument panel which extends to the doors and emphasises the width of the interior, Skoda added.

The Vision 7S will have a vertical infotainment system - a first for any Skoda Auto car.

The sketch also highlighted the electric car's perfectly balanced haptic and virtual interfaces as well as the optimal ergonomics.

The steering wheel has an innovative design with vertical spokes. The steering is flattened at the top and bottom to provide a clear view of the instrument cluster for the driver.

"Below the central display is a centre console with three large, haptic rotary controls; these, along with two large buttons and a rotating control beneath them, form a haptic control panel," the above statement added.

Special storage compartments have been provided below the haptic control panel, where passengers can dock their phones.

The first sketch of the Vision 7S, which was released in July, gave details regarding the design and space of the electric car's interior.

