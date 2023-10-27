Skoda reveals 2023 Superb sedan ahead of November 2 unveiling

Skoda has released the first look of the upcoming fourth generation of its Superb sedan. The model's official unveiling is slated for November 2. Skoda Superb (Image courtesy: Skoda)

Design

The images shared by the Czech auto giant show the 2023 Superb wrapped in orange colour; the sketches reveal multiple changes in the car's exterior highlighted by a new design language, ‘Modern Solid.’ Under this, the sedan's latest iteration gets slimmer headlights with Matrix LED technology, striking LED taillights, and a wider grille.

Dimensions

Skoda has continued its MQB platform in the fourth generation Superb. The model's dimensions, therefore, are likely to be similar to its outgoing counterpart. Also, it is expected to come with a wheelbase of 2841 mm.

Powertrain

Here, the carmaker has given a set of TSI petrol, TDI diesel, and plug-in hybrid engines, with the power output expected to be in the range of 150 hp and 265 hp. Of these, the plug-in hybrid version features the in-house eTSI technology mated to a 48 V battery.

The vehicle's driving range, on the other hand, could be up to 100 kilometres.

Features

The interior, too, could undergo several changes. These include a 10-inch digital instrument console, a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an advanced Head-up display (with augmented reality), rotary buttons with integrated screens (for key functions such as climate control).

Launch

Skoda will drive the new Superb in global markets, next month. For India, however, there is no official timeline on its launch in the country.

