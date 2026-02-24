Suzuki e-Access gets benefits of up to ₹19,800

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that it is offering benefits on their e-Access electric scooter. The brand is offering a loyalty bonus of ₹10,000 along with finance benefits of ₹9,800. There is also an extended warranty of 7 years on the battery and vehicle. The customers can also avail the benefits of up to ₹19,800, and there is also a complimentary charger worth ₹18,000. If you are interested in this offer, then you should get in touch with the nearest dealership, as they would be able to explain all the terms and conditions. Suzuki e-Access is the first electric scooter from the brand. Personalised Offers on Suzuki e Access Check Offers

Suzuki e-Access: Battery and powertrain details The Suzuki e-Access draws power from a 4.1 kW electric motor that delivers 15 Nm of torque. Suzuki claims that the scooter maintains steady performance even when the battery level drops to as low as 10 per cent, ensuring usable output through most of the charge cycle. Riders can choose between three modes, Eco, Ride A and Ride B, depending on their preference for efficiency or response. It also comes with practical features such as reverse assist and regenerative braking to enhance everyday usability.

As a power source, Suzuki has opted for a Lithium Iron Phosphate, or LFP, battery pack. The brand says this chemistry is engineered to provide a longer operational lifespan when compared to conventional Nickel Manganese Cobalt, or NMC, battery setups.

Suzuki e-Access: Chassis and hardware The Suzuki e-Access is built around a lightweight chassis, with the aluminium battery casing integrated into the frame structure. According to the company, this layout is aimed at enhancing overall stability and improving handling characteristics.

In terms of equipment, the scooter comes with LED lighting, two tone alloy wheels and a maintenance free drive belt. Suzuki claims the belt is engineered to last up to seven years or 70,000 km under standard usage conditions.

Suzuki e-Access: Availability and charging network Suzuki Motorcycle India says the e-Access will be backed by its nationwide network of over 1,200 outlets. At present, more than 240 dealerships are equipped with DC fast charging facilities, with plans to expand this footprint further.

The company has also confirmed that dedicated EV technicians have been trained to handle servicing and after sales support for the electric scooter.