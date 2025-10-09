Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF get festive offers worth up to 14,000

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that they are offering festive offers with the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF. Both motorcycles get an exchange offer of up to ₹5,000 and an extended warranty at ₹1,999. The Gixxer also gets insurance benefits of up to ₹6,000, whereas the Gixxer SF gets insurance benefits of up to ₹6,000. The prices of the Gixxer start at ₹1.26 lakh, whereas the Gixxer SF starts at ₹1.35 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Personalised Offers on Suzuki Gixxer 250 Check Offers Check Offers The Gixxer and Gixxer SF share the same underpinnings.

Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer specs Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer Specs Engine 155 cc, single-cylinder engine Power 13.6 PS at 8,000 rpm Torque 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm Gearbox 5-speed unit Brakes Front and rear disc brakes Front suspension Telescopic forks Rear suspension 7-step adjustable monoshock Tyres 100/80 front 140/60 rear View All Prev Next

Additionally, the customers can also get loan options of up to 100 per cent and no hypothecation. Suzuki is also hosting the ‘Suzuki Moto Fest’ across its dealerships, offering customers a chance to test ride the Gixxer motorcycles and receive gifts on test ride as well as purchase of a new motorcycle. To know the detailed information about the offers, interested customers can visit the authorized dealership as they would have the detailed information.

(Also read: Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 launched in four new colours, gets festive benefits)

Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer specs

Both motorcycles are powered by a 155 cc, single-cylinder engine that is tuned for 13.6 PS of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is BS-VI OBD-2B compliant and comes with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP). The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer features

The Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer come with a modern LED headlight, sleek LED taillight, sporty twin muffler exhaust, split seats, and stylish six-spoke alloy wheels. Enhancing the overall ride experience is the Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, which works with the Suzuki Ride Connect app. Additional highlights include a single-channel anti-lock braking setup, side-stand interlock safety feature, wide radial tyres at both ends, and a 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock suspension with telescopic forks in the front. Braking duties are handled by a disc brake at both ends. The front tyre measures 100/80 section, whereas the rear one is a 140/60 unit.

The seat height is quite accessible at 795 mm, whereas the fuel tank capacity is 12 litres. The ground clearance for the Gixxer is 160 mm and 165 mm for the Gixxer SF. Because of the fairing, the Gixxer SF weighs 7 kg more than the Gixxer at 148 kg.