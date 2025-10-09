Search
Thu, Oct 09, 2025
Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF get festive offers worth up to 14,000

ByPaarth Khatri
Published on: Oct 09, 2025 10:29 am IST

Suzuki Motorcycle India is offering festive deals on the Gixxer and Gixxer SF, including exchange offers, extended warranties, and insurance benefits.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that they are offering festive offers with the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF. Both motorcycles get an exchange offer of up to 5,000 and an extended warranty at 1,999. The Gixxer also gets insurance benefits of up to 6,000, whereas the Gixxer SF gets insurance benefits of up to 6,000. The prices of the Gixxer start at 1.26 lakh, whereas the Gixxer SF starts at 1.35 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer specs

Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer Specs
Engine155 cc, single-cylinder engine
Power13.6 PS at 8,000 rpm
Torque13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm
Gearbox5-speed unit
BrakesFront and rear disc brakes
Front suspensionTelescopic forks
Rear suspension7-step adjustable monoshock
Tyres100/80 front 140/60 rear

Additionally, the customers can also get loan options of up to 100 per cent and no hypothecation. Suzuki is also hosting the ‘Suzuki Moto Fest’ across its dealerships, offering customers a chance to test ride the Gixxer motorcycles and receive gifts on test ride as well as purchase of a new motorcycle. To know the detailed information about the offers, interested customers can visit the authorized dealership as they would have the detailed information.

(Also read: Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 launched in four new colours, gets festive benefits)

Both motorcycles are powered by a 155 cc, single-cylinder engine that is tuned for 13.6 PS of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is BS-VI OBD-2B compliant and comes with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP). The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer features

The Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer come with a modern LED headlight, sleek LED taillight, sporty twin muffler exhaust, split seats, and stylish six-spoke alloy wheels. Enhancing the overall ride experience is the Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, which works with the Suzuki Ride Connect app. Additional highlights include a single-channel anti-lock braking setup, side-stand interlock safety feature, wide radial tyres at both ends, and a 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock suspension with telescopic forks in the front. Braking duties are handled by a disc brake at both ends. The front tyre measures 100/80 section, whereas the rear one is a 140/60 unit.

The seat height is quite accessible at 795 mm, whereas the fuel tank capacity is 12 litres. The ground clearance for the Gixxer is 160 mm and 165 mm for the Gixxer SF. Because of the fairing, the Gixxer SF weighs 7 kg more than the Gixxer at 148 kg.

