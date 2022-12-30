Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tata Motors delivers 50,000th electric car

Published on Dec 30, 2022 01:30 PM IST

The 50,000th electric car was delivered to N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Group. It was a unit of the company's Nexon EV.

Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran (left) was delivered the 50,000th electric car produced by Tata Motors.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Tata Motors has achieved a significant milestone. The homegrown automaker, whose portfolio includes as many as three electric cars (Nexon, Tiago, Tigor) among other vehicles, on Thursday delivered its 50,000th electric car, with the 'customer' being none other than N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of the manufacturer's parent company, Tata Group.

The 50,000th electric car of Tata Motors was a unit of its Nexon EV, and was described by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited as a ‘special delivery for each one of us at Tata Motors.’

Tata Nexon EV

A bestselling electric car of Tata Motors, the Nexon EV is the country's top-selling vehicles as well, in its segment. On a single charge, it is said, the EV has a maximum range of 437 km, thanks to a 40.5 kWh battery pack. Launched in May, it is priced between 17.74 lakh and 19.24 lakh (both ex-showroom).

In its segment, it competes with MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

HT News Desk

