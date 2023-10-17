Tata Motors launches Safari facelift. Check price list, variants, specifications

Tata Motors on Tuesday launched a facelift version of its Safari SUV, which will rival the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Jeep Meridian, and others, in the three-row SUV segment. The Safari facelift comes in four variants, with a starting price of ₹16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variants and price

Tata Safari facelift (Image courtesy: Tata Motors)

Except for the Smart trim, other variants has been given a sub-variant: Pure (Pure+), Adventure (Adventure+) and Accomplished (Accomplished+).

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Smart ₹ 16.19 lakh Pure ₹ 17.69 lakh Pure+ ₹ 19.39 lakh Adventure ₹ 20.99 lakh Adventure+ ₹ 22.49 lakh Accomplished ₹ 23.99 lakh Accomplished+ ₹ 25.49 lakh

Buyers must, however, note that these rates are ‘introductory’; this means that these prices are only for the first few months and could be hiked thereafter.

Bookings and delivery

Tata Motors had already opened bookings for the model, which can be made for a token amount of ₹25,000. Deliveries, on the other hand, is expected to commence starting today.

Features

In the Safari facelift, the homegrown automaker has given an illuminated logo on the new four-spoke steering wheel, a first in the world feature, and one that the company introduced with its Nexon and Nexon EV.

Other features include a dashboard with futuristic HVAC controls, a bigger (12.3-inch) touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver display, seats with ventilated features in the first two rows, electronically adjustable driver's seat, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging, 10 JBL speaker sound system, etc.

Safety features

With five-star rating in both child and adult protection tests, the SUV now offers up to seven airbags, level 2 ADAS technology, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, driver attention detail, hill descent control, emergency call, breakdown alert, among others.

Powertrain

The 2023 Safari is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel unit that powers the regular model. The engine, which is mated to either a 6-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission options, generates maximum power of 167.6 bhp and peak torque of 350 Nm. Also, there are three drive modes (City, Eco, Sport) and three traction modes (Normal, Rough, Wet).

