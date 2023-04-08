Tata Motors records 8% jump in Q4 group global wholesales

Tata Motors on Friday said its group wholesales surged 8 per cent to 3,61,361 units in fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23 (Q4 FY23), as compared to Q4 FY22.

The Mumbai-headquartered auto firm said global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in Q4 FY23 were at 1,35,654 units, higher by 10 per cent as compared to Q4 FY22. (representative)

Group global wholesales in Q4 FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 3,61,361 units, which was higher by 8 per cent, as compared to Q4 FY22, according to a company statement shared with exchanges.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY23 were at 1,18,321 units, lower by 3 per cent over Q4 FY22.

According to the statement, global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) were 1,07,386 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 15,499 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 91,887 vehicles.

JLR output for Q4 FY23 includes CJLR volumes of 12,737 units. CJLR is a joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR.

Tata Motors Group or Tata Motors is a USD 37-billion organisation and a leading global automobile manufacturing company. According to the automobile website, its diverse portfolio includes an extensive range of cars, sports utility vehicles, trucks, buses and defence vehicles. Tata Motors is one of India's largest original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) offering an extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions.