Home / Car Bike / Tata Motors sales in October 2022: Nexon best-performing car. Which are others?

Tata Motors sales in October 2022: Nexon best-performing car. Which are others?

car bike
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 05:49 PM IST

Overall, the company sold as many as 45,220 units last month, a rise of 33.3% from October 2021, when it sold total 33,926 units.

Representative Image
Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

With 45,220 units sold last month, Tata Motors registered a growth of 33.3% from October 2021, when it sold total 33,926 units, according to HT's sister website Live Hindustan. Nexon, a subcompact crossover SUV, was the manufacturer's top-selling car, as 13,767 units were bought by customers in October, followed by Punch, at 10,892 units.

Tiago (7,187 units), Tigor (4,001), and Safari (1,751) were the company's other best-performing cars. However, Altroz (4,770) and Harrier (2,762) were the only two models to witness a drop in sales (5,128 and 3,097 units respectively) from October last year.

Meanwhile, as many as 8,453 units of Punch were sold in October 2021; the corresponding figures for other models are 1,377 (Tiago), 1,377 (Tigor), and 1,735 (Safari).

Tata Motors Nexon

In production since 2017, Nexon has a pair of engine options: a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder unit, and 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit. While the former generates maximum power and peak torque of 120bhp and 170Nm respectively, the corresponding figures for the latter are 110bhp and 260Nm respectively. Also, both get a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT gearbox.

In the SUV, Tata Motors has given features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital LCD instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, height adjustable driver seat, power adjustable outside rear view mirror (ORVMs), cornering fog lamp, electric sunroof etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tata motors
tata motors

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out