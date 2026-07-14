Tata Sierra EV: 3 things I liked and 2 I didn’t

The Tata Sierra EV has a lot riding on it. It revives one of Tata Motors' most recognisable nameplates in a competitive electric SUV segment. After spending a day with the 75 kWh QWD variant on highways, city roads, mountain twisties and an off-road course, it became clear that the Sierra EV gets several fundamentals right.

Tata Sierra.ev EMI starting at just ₹24,600/ Month Check Eligibility The Tata Sierra EV blends familiar Sierra styling with a modern electric performance.

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At the same time, there are a few areas where the experience could be better. Here are the three things that stood out positively and two that did not:

What I liked #1: Ride quality

If there is one quality that defines the Sierra EV, it is comfort. Tata has equipped the SUV with frequency-selective dampers, and the suspension does a commendable job of dealing with potholes and uneven roads without constantly unsettling the cabin.

The setup leans towards comfort rather than outright handling, so there is some body roll through corners. However, for daily commuting and long-distance travel, the softer tuning feels like the right compromise.

The SUV also proved capable away from the tarmac. During an off-road test, it negotiated an axle twister, a tilted U-turn and an incline restart without drama, highlighting the benefits of the QWD system beyond just straight-line performance.

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What I liked #2: Performance

{{^usCountry}} The Sierra EV's upright styling does not hint at the pace it can deliver. That changes the moment Boost mode is engaged. Acceleration is immediate and strong, allowing the SUV to gather speed effortlessly while the quiet electric powertrain masks just how quickly the speedometer climbs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sierra EV's upright styling does not hint at the pace it can deliver. That changes the moment Boost mode is engaged. Acceleration is immediate and strong, allowing the SUV to gather speed effortlessly while the quiet electric powertrain masks just how quickly the speedometer climbs. {{/usCountry}}

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For everyday driving, however, City and Sport modes feel better suited. They soften throttle response and make the SUV easier to drive smoothly in traffic.

The steering also deserves mention. It remains light while manoeuvring in urban conditions but gains reassuring weight as speeds increase. Likewise, the regenerative braking system has been tuned progressively, making lift-off deceleration feel natural instead of abrupt.

What I liked #3: Technology

The Sierra EV's cabin is packed with features, and it can take a while to discover everything on offer. The triple-screen dashboard immediately gives the interior a modern appearance, while the augmented reality head-up display proves super useful by displaying navigation guidance and highlighting vehicles and pedestrians ahead.

Practical touches are equally welcome. The driver gets a 6-way electrically adjustable seat, while the front passenger receives 4-way electric adjustment, and both front seats are ventilated. The frunk also provides useful storage space for the charging cable and small items, making better use of the EV packaging.

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What I didn't like #1: The brakes

Not every interaction feels as polished as the rest of the SUV. The brake pedal lacks the firm initial bite expected from a vehicle with this level of performance, demanding a little more confidence from the driver.

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Additionally, the electronic parking brake would have been easier to use with a dedicated physical switch instead of relying on the existing interface, which combines the Park mode and the e-brake. These are relatively small issues, but ones drivers notice during everyday use.

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What I didn't like #2: A few details need refinement

Some other minor shortcomings also prevent the Sierra EV from feeling completely polished. The electrically operated tailgate is slower than expected, while the gloss black trim on the lower body appears likely to pick up scratches over time.

The ventilated front seats also generate more noise than those found in some rivals, and although the seats are comfortable overall, they could offer better lower back support on longer journeys.

Overall, the Tata Sierra EV leaves a strong impression. It combines distinctive styling with impressive ride comfort, a feature-rich cabin and performance that exceeds expectations for an SUV of this shape. While a handful of ergonomic and refinement issues remain, they are unlikely to overshadow what is otherwise a well-rounded electric SUV.

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